An early start to Easter in Yoxford

12 April, 2019 - 15:39
Yoxford Village Hall Picture: GOOLEMAPS

Yoxford Village Hall Picture: GOOLEMAPS

Archant

Yoxford is hosting two big Easter egg hunts in the village on Saturday to raise money for charity.

The festivities kick off at 11am with a coffee morning at the village hall followed by two egg hunts – at 12pm, for the adults, and 1pm for children.

There will also be a host of stalls selling cakes, refreshments and bric-a-brac as well as a tombola

The event looks to raise as much money as possible for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Last year’s village events raised more than £1,000 for its chosen charities.

The village will host its biggest event of the year on July 10 with its big Village Fete and Dog Show.

