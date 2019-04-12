An early start to Easter in Yoxford
12 April, 2019 - 15:39
Archant
Yoxford is hosting two big Easter egg hunts in the village on Saturday to raise money for charity.
The festivities kick off at 11am with a coffee morning at the village hall followed by two egg hunts – at 12pm, for the adults, and 1pm for children.
There will also be a host of stalls selling cakes, refreshments and bric-a-brac as well as a tombola
The event looks to raise as much money as possible for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.
Last year’s village events raised more than £1,000 for its chosen charities.
The village will host its biggest event of the year on July 10 with its big Village Fete and Dog Show.