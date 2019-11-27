Hard work sees school improve from inadequate to good in three years

A headteacher has spoken of her pride in everyone who helped turn a school from being inadequate to rated good in all areas.

Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary, part of the Consortium Trust, has been praised for its standard of teaching following its first Ofsted inspection since becoming an academy three years ago, and its previous Ofsted rating of inadequate.

The school has been rated as good in all areas, by lead inspector Tessa Holledge.

She said: "The school provides a good quality of education; leaders have focused on raising standards in reading, writing and mathematics.

"Working closely with the Trust, they have provided the right training and support to improve the quality of teaching in those subjects and to support children with SEND (special educational needs), or who are disadvantaged."

Academy head, Gail Jerman said: "We are thrilled that all of the hard work of the school leaders, staff, pupils and the Trust has been recognised by Ofsted and that our school has gone from inadequate to good.

"I am extremely proud of everyone who has worked so hard to achieve such a positive outcome for our pupils."

The school is already moving forward, striving for progress and to make a real difference to pupils' education, life skills and development.

It opened a purpose-built Early Years Nursery last year and plans have recently been submitted to revamp the swimming pool to create an all-weather, temperature controlled facility thanks to a significant grant from the DfE.

Miss Jerman said: "It is particularly pleasing that the inspector noted how well our pupils are cared for, how quickly they settle in to the school and our community and how well our teachers know them, ensuring that they receive the support they need, or are challenged in their work.

"We are proud to read that pupils at this school are happy and well cared for.

"Since becoming part of the Consortium Trust, I believe we've received more support than we did when we were a local authority controlled school.

"Our school offers a very good education and lots of extra curricular activities, including our own Scouting Group linked to the 1st Fressingfield Scouts."