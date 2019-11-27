E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hard work sees school improve from inadequate to good in three years

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 November 2019

Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary is celebrating an Ofsted rating of good in all areas Picture: YOXFORD AND PEASENHALL PRIMARY

Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary is celebrating an Ofsted rating of good in all areas Picture: YOXFORD AND PEASENHALL PRIMARY

Archant

A headteacher has spoken of her pride in everyone who helped turn a school from being inadequate to rated good in all areas.

Academy head Gail Jerman has spoken of her pride at the hard work by everyone at Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary to improve the school's Ofsted rating Picture: YOXFORD AND PEASENHALL PRIMARYAcademy head Gail Jerman has spoken of her pride at the hard work by everyone at Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary to improve the school's Ofsted rating Picture: YOXFORD AND PEASENHALL PRIMARY

Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary, part of the Consortium Trust, has been praised for its standard of teaching following its first Ofsted inspection since becoming an academy three years ago, and its previous Ofsted rating of inadequate.

The school has been rated as good in all areas, by lead inspector Tessa Holledge.

She said: "The school provides a good quality of education; leaders have focused on raising standards in reading, writing and mathematics.

"Working closely with the Trust, they have provided the right training and support to improve the quality of teaching in those subjects and to support children with SEND (special educational needs), or who are disadvantaged."

Academy head, Gail Jerman said: "We are thrilled that all of the hard work of the school leaders, staff, pupils and the Trust has been recognised by Ofsted and that our school has gone from inadequate to good.

You may also want to watch:

"I am extremely proud of everyone who has worked so hard to achieve such a positive outcome for our pupils."

The school is already moving forward, striving for progress and to make a real difference to pupils' education, life skills and development.

It opened a purpose-built Early Years Nursery last year and plans have recently been submitted to revamp the swimming pool to create an all-weather, temperature controlled facility thanks to a significant grant from the DfE.

Miss Jerman said: "It is particularly pleasing that the inspector noted how well our pupils are cared for, how quickly they settle in to the school and our community and how well our teachers know them, ensuring that they receive the support they need, or are challenged in their work.

"We are proud to read that pupils at this school are happy and well cared for.

"Since becoming part of the Consortium Trust, I believe we've received more support than we did when we were a local authority controlled school.

"Our school offers a very good education and lots of extra curricular activities, including our own Scouting Group linked to the 1st Fressingfield Scouts."

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman and two dogs rescued from flood water

Eye Road in Kenton is completely closed due to heavy flooding Picture: @COUNTRYMOUSIE/TWITTER

Simply The Best! Do you remember Tina Turner coming to Ipswich?

The 19-song set was met with rapturous cheers from the thousands of fans that turned out to see Tina in her heyday Picture: JERRY TURNER

Hard work sees school improve from inadequate to good in three years

Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary is celebrating an Ofsted rating of good in all areas Picture: YOXFORD AND PEASENHALL PRIMARY

Loose screws caused open door on train driving 80mph, say investigators

The door was an electric suburban train line which operate across the Greater Anglia network in Essex, and as far as Ipswich station. Picture: ARCHANT

Burglars steal guitars during break-in

The guitars were stolen from a business in Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists