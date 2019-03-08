Air ambulance called to car and motorcycle collision

A car and motorcycle collided on the A1120, near Peasenhall school, about 2pm on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The air ambulance was called to the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle outside a primary school in Suffolk yesterday afternoon.

Suffolk police received reports of a road traffic collision in the town of Yoxford about 2pm on Monday, April 1.

The reports said that a motorcycle and car had collided outside Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School on the A1120.

The East of England Ambulance Service and Suffolk Fire and Rescue both attended the scene.

The East of England Air Ambulance were also called to assist but it is not clear whether any of those involved required airlifting to hospital.

The motorcyclist was described by officers at the scene as conscious and breathing. The extent of their injuries if any are not yet known.

Suffolk Highways were also contacted as the collision resulted in a fuel spillage in the road.

Officers and emergency services were able to clear the scene of debris and reopen the road shortly after 3.30pm.