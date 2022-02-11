The East needs a brand to take it into the future and recover from Covid

Opinion

The Yoxman being lifted into place at Cockfield Hall by the A12 in November. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

When you think of Cornwall, a pasty probably springs to mind.

When you think of the north-east, you probably think of the Angel of the North.

When you think of Wales, it’s probably a dragon.

London, a red bus.

What about Norfolk and Suffolk? A ruddy-faced farmer or perhaps the seaside?

This may seem an unimportant and flippant remark.

But it’s not, it is how we in the East are seen.

In this country – unlike in many others – all the financial, cultural, and political power is in one city: London.

This creates a huge draw for people and resources, at the expense of everywhere else in the country.

And that means how we are viewed by the movers and shakers in the capital is unduly important.

For too long, the East has been passive. But it shouldn’t be.

It is a brilliant place to live, with a huge number of things to be proud of.

But currently, the London bubble just sees Norfolk and Suffolk as nice places for a long weekend or somewhere to retire to.

Locals gathering to watch the wings as they are attached to the Angel of the North in 1998. It was controversial at the time. - Credit: PA

The government’s long-awaited white paper on levelling up could offer an opportunity to change this picture.

While the document itself was found to have lifted large swathes of the text from Wikipedia – something any school student knows is a no-no – the proposals within it do offer the East an opportunity.

Norfolk and Suffolk were offered the chance to take part in a “devolution revolution” by bidding to take more power into local hands.

Whether a devolution deal could be based on the existing county structure – as in Cornwall – or whether the government would insist on an elected mayor as part of its price – like in every other devolution deal struck so far – is not yet clear.

What is clear, however, is that the East would need to build a compelling case before being allowed to do either.

Part of this case would be creating an image of the East in other people’s mind – a brand.

Robert Jones, professor of branding at the University of East Anglia, told this newspaper what he believed should make up the East’s brand.

“I think it’s about being at the beginning,” he said. “It’s at the edge. It’s where the sun rises.

“But also, a lot of the time it’s a bit nonconformist. It’s questioning the conventional ways of doing things and doing things differently.”

Central to this effort could be an emblem – like the North’s angel.

And now, the East might have one.

Looming over the A12 by the east coast is the Yoxman.

The 26ft tall bronze behemoth weighs eight tonnes and was crafted over a four-year period by Suffolk artist Laurence Edwards.

Sculptor Laurence Edwards by his creation, the Yoxman, as it was installed at Cockfield Hall by the A12 in November. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It was installed in November 2021. Twenty-three years after the Angel of the North was erected by the A1 at Gateshead.

Mr Edwards said the Yoxman was “a lightning rod for attention on the side of the A12” and spoke of his hope that it could become a beacon of local identity.

The Yoxman – uniquely East Anglian and rising out of the landscape like the sun rises out of the sea every morning – could be a figurehead for that brand.

However, like when the Angel of the North went up in 1998, the reaction has not all been positive.

Whether or not the Yoxman is a figure the East can coalesce around will remain to be seen, but what is clear is that building a brand for the region is crucial for its future.

Having a brand lets you come up with a catchy slogan for when you bang your fist on the government’s door asking for money.

The Midlands Engine. The Northern Powerhouse. Neither phrase means much but they have managed to pull in a lot of investment.

As we continue to recover from Covid, this money will be key. Whether it comes through a formal devolution deal or piecemeal, how the East is seen by others and how it sees itself will key.