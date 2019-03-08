Video

Heart transplant patient: I owe my life to my donor

Yvonne Dunham lived with sudden adult death syndrome before having a heart transplant last year Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant 2019

She was given just two years to live - but now Yvonne Dunham will shown her remarkable turnaround when she takes part in a tough national contest for heart transplant patients.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mrs Dunham will now compete in the Transplant Games in Newport later in July Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Mrs Dunham will now compete in the Transplant Games in Newport later in July Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Having twice had her hopes of a life-saving heart transplant dashed, Mrs Dunham - from Fressingfield - believed Sudden Adult Death Syndrome would eventually kill her.

She suffered with breathlessness and heart palpitations since 1989 but was told it was not problem for people her age.

However that all changed in 2016 when the symptoms forced her into retirement and she was told she had just two years to live.

"When I was diagnosed they told me there was nothing else they could do, surgically or medically," she said.

The nurse was diagnosed with hypertophic cardiomyopathy in 1989 Picture: SONYA DUNCAN The nurse was diagnosed with hypertophic cardiomyopathy in 1989 Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

"When you are younger you try not to dwell on it but, as I got worse, I got more concerned.

"It was a huge shock when the doctor told me how long I had to live."

You may also want to watch:

Hearts were found on two occasions but turned out to be unsuitable for transplants.

Mrs Dunham, from Fressingfield, hopes more families will make the decision to allow their loved ones organs to be donated after their death Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Mrs Dunham, from Fressingfield, hopes more families will make the decision to allow their loved ones organs to be donated after their death Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

It took 13 months of gut-wrenching waiting but she finally had her life-saving surgery in February 2018 - and has even been able to return to work part-time since.

"I know my heart is a responsibilty," she said. "I owe it to my donor to do everything I can every day.

"I think about the family all the time. Their person is constantly with me. I have to be getting better and fitter and make the most of the rest of my years."

To celebrate her new-found health, Mrs Dunham is taking part in the annual Transplant Games - competing in a 3km walk and tenpin bowling competitions alongside more than 1,000 competitors in 23 different sports and events.

Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) is a genetic condition with no know cure, which can cause the electrical impulse controlling the heartbeat to stop working Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) is a genetic condition with no know cure, which can cause the electrical impulse controlling the heartbeat to stop working Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

"I was never into sports at school, I didn't think I'd end up doing something like this," added Mrs Dunham.

"But the sports aren't what you might think - they are less physical and let more people take part which is a great thing."

She added: "I can understand why some people wouldn't want to give permission for their love ones organs to be used, why they might think 'oh my god, they're going to cut them up'.

"I'd ask them to think about the person that organ could help. It could give someone a life."