Ipswich Town's Zak Brown heads back to school to open new £45k pitch

Ipswich Town's Zak Brown with Daniel and Charlie at the opening of Colneis' new multi-use game area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich Town footballer Zak Brown headed back to his old primary school as he helped open a new sports pitch for future generations to hone their skills.

Zak Brown with Colneis Primary School's sports leaders Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Zak Brown with Colneis Primary School's sports leaders Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe's Colneis Junior School invited the Blues youngster back to commemorate the end of a three-year project to install new a multi-use games area.

The new facilities, which had a net cost of nearly £45,000, were made possible by a government grant.

Adam Teare, Colneis' PE co-ordinator, said: "The games area will have multiple benefits both for curricular and extra-curricular sport.

"As PE co-ordinator, I hope to use this facility to increase the level of active participation within school, providing all children with the opportunity to live healthy and active lives."

The scheme to create a multi-use games area to Colneis has taken three years from planning to installation, and was made possible by funding from the PE and sport premium fund.

As well as benefitting PE lessons, the facility will also be made available for lunchtime and afterschool clubs.

Mr Teare said he hopes having Brown, who signed his first professional deal with Ipswich last year, back at the school will help inspire both present and future pupils to make use of the new pitch.

Oliver and Keaton pose with the professional footballer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Oliver and Keaton pose with the professional footballer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He added: "Zak being both an Ipswich footballer and an ex-pupil will work as a huge inspiration for all the children. Having someone to aspire to is a fantastic motivation and it is even more relatable given his links with our school.

"The development of the games area was about creating a legacy, providing Colneis with something that is rare amongst primary schools and something that will benefit many children for many years to come."