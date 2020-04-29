E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for spitting at two nurses after claiming to have coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:33 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 29 April 2020

The incident took place at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The incident took place at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man who spat in the faces of two West Suffolk Hospital nurses as they tried to treat him - having earlier claimed to have coronavirus - has been jailed for eight months.

Zeb Fitts had been arrested after attacking a friend at a Bury St Edmunds flat, repeatedly punching his victim to the head and torso, as well as kicking him and smashing a mirror.

The 25-year-old then became “highly aggressive” while being arrested and had to be restrained using straps as he kicked out against police, before telling officers that he had Covid-19 and threatening to spit at them.

Having sustained injuries to his hand during the incident on April 6, officers decided that Fitts - who had been drinking heavily - needed medical treatment at West Suffolk Hospital.

However during a sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, prosecutor Richard White said: “A&E staff were not prepared for him to enter the department.

“Two nurses came out in order to treat him.

“Fitts was shouting and swearing. He was abusive to the nurses as they treated him and he spat at them.”

The nurses later confirmed that Fitts’ salvia landed on their faces and their personal protective equipment.

You may also want to watch:

Neither have had to self-isolate and have not shown any symptoms.

But Judge Martyn Levett said emergency workers “risk their lives for others” - and that offenders who deliberately cough or spit at them cause “fear of deadly harm”.

Mitigating, Lynne Shirley said that Fitts, of no fixed address, did not have Covid-19 and had been on a “slippery slope” from anxiety and depression after becoming homeless earlier in the year.

He later pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and one of criminal damage.

“He refers to being disgusted by his behaviour,” she said. “There’s clear evidence of significant remorse.”

However Judge Levett told Fitts: “I take the view this was of supreme seriousness and that you pose an immediate risk to the public.”

He sentenced Fitts to six months in jail for each the two counts of assaulting emergency workers, both to run concurrently with each other, and an additional two months for the ABH, to run consecutively - making eight months in total.

He was given two weeks imprisonment for the criminal damage, which will run concurrently to his other sentences.

Ahead of the hearing, Superintendent Kim Warner, of Suffolk Constabulary, said he could not comprehend what compelled Fitts to behave in the way he did at a time when NHS staff were on the front line of fighting coronavirus.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, the Sentencing Council has put forward new guidelines for courts to increase the severity of penalties, with spitting or coughing considered aggravating factors.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for spitting at two nurses after claiming to have coronavirus

The incident took place at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight more people die after testing positive for coronavirus in region’s hospitals

New figures show eight more people have died in Suffolk and north Essex from coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

NHS staff ‘turning to foodbanks’ in coronavirus crisis

NHS workers are turning to foodbanks in the coronavirus crisis, volunteers said Pictures: GETTY IMAGES/SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHANT

East Anglian fruit farmers overwhelmed by massive response as UK workers answer call for more pickers

Strawberry crops blossoming at Williamson Growers at Bradfield Combust, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: CLIVE WILLIAMSON

Ipswich coach Walker on his £10,000 charity goal and his ‘Football DNA’ project

Jimmy Walker is raising money to help the fight against coronavirus. Picture: ITFC
Drive 24