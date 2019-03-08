Woman who 'flew into a rage' and tried to stab man with screwdriver is jailed

Zena Fourie, 21, of Holmes Road, Halstead, was sentenced to three years after attempting to stab a man with a screwdriver Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

A woman who “flew into a rage” and tried to stab a man with a screwdriver after a minor argument in the street escalated will spend three years behind bars.

The row started when a couple's dog escaped and jumped up at Zena Fourie's hound in the street.

The 21-year-old confronted them before a friend pulled her away.

But 15mins later, she knocked on a dooor in White Horse Avenue and lunged at a man with a screwdriver, scratching his stomach.

She also threatened the man's wife before walking home.

Fourie, of Holmes Road, Halstead, was later identified from CCTV and charged with attempted wounding with intent for the incident, which started at about 9.15pm on Saturday, December 29.

She was sentenced on Thursday, May 2 at Chelmsford Crown Court to three years in prison,

Inspector Mark Cadd, of Braintree's local policing team, said: “Fourie flew into a rage over a minor coming together between her pet and another dog who had escaped from a nearby home.

“This sort of coming together between two domestic animals happens on a regular basis everyday in our lives.

“However in this case the level of reaction was extreme as Fourie went home, grabbed a screwdriver and attempted to stab an innocent man on his own doorstep.

“The victim was nothing more than a friend of the couple who had just waved them off.

“Fourie then threatened to harm his wife before walking off.

“Fortunately the victim was not seriously hurt and I hope, with Fourie locked in prison, this sentence offers some justice to him and his partner.”

Fourie received concurrent sentences for three other charges, including threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

A restraining order is also in place to protect the two victims.