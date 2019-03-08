Zero-waste foods on the shopping list for customers

A Sudbury health shop is spearheading the fight against plastic packaging by launching the town’s first zero=waste food range.

Business is booming for Health Foods For You in North Street after it began selling loose organic produce such as nuts, grains and pulses without packaging.

Customers simply bring their own containers and fill up from the storage dispensers - and if they don’t have their own they can use bio-degradable bags supplied by the shop.

They can also do the same by bringing their own containers for products such as soaps, detergents and shampoos.

Owner Jane Pearson said her system eliminates environmentally harmful and wasteful plastic packaging.

She said customers were increasingly aware of the harmful effects of plastic in everyday life and wanted something different.

“People are increasingly seeking places where they can buy and do this sort of thing,” she said.

“We get lots of calls asking ‘do you stock this’ or ‘do you stock that’, and if we don’t stock it then we can source it.”

Jane said all of the zero waste range is grown or sourced locally, which also cuts down on food miles.

She opened her first nutrition shop in Sudbury six years ago having previously worked in the health and beauty business and decided to diversify into zero-waste to offer something that the supermarkets couldn’t.

“The supermarkets now stock all sorts of things that were once specialist to shops like mine, and I can’t compete with shops like that,” she said,

“While it’s great they feel there’s a need to stock them, I’ve been able to branch out into something I believe in and which offers something different.”

Jane said custmers ranged from schoolchildren to families and the elderly, and that awareness of the effect of plastics on the environment is growing all the time.

“Everybody can do their bit just by making a small change in how they do things, “ she said.

then it helps overall. So what we’re trying to do here is what is realistic to do what we can.

“It’s all about knowledge - the more knowledge people have the better the choice they can make, and the more I can educate then the more they can make better choices.

“The wake-up has been there all the time, it’s just that now we seem to be facing up to it as a nation.

“Some would say it’s late enough coming, but it is definitely now trickling through.”

