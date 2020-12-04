Father of 18-year-old with quadriplegic cerebral palsy to take on New Year challenge

John Mitchell is calling on others to take on a fundraising push for Suffolk charity Zest who help his daughter Hannah. Picture: THE MITCHELL FAMILY Archant

The father of an 18-year-old girl living with quadriplegic cerebral palsy is calling on others to join him in a New Year’s challenge to run, walk or cycle 100km in aid of young adult charity Zest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Throughout January, John Mitchell, who lives in Cambridge, will be organising the Hannah 100 virtual endurance challenge, raising funds for the Suffolk charity.

As part of the Hannah 100, John is encouraging the public to raise £100 each by completing 100km, via running, cycling or walking, across the duration of January in aid of Zest, which provides care to his daughter Hannah Mitchell.

He said: “The work carried out by Zest is inspirational and all the staff are so warm and caring.

“We are aware many young adults are not as fortunate as Hannah to access services like Zest so we want to do our bit to help.

“Although Hannah’s condition means she is unable to walk or communicate easily, she is a very happy young lady who shows her emotions through smiling and laughter but if she could speak, she would be telling everyone to get off their couch and sweat out 100km for her and all her friends at Zest.

You may also want to watch:

“Through the Hannah 100 we hope to give back to Zest and help them to enable more young adults across East Anglia to enjoy the quality of life they deserve. Participation is free and you can complete your 100km within a day, a week or the full month and it is open to all ages and abilities, all we ask is that you raise a minimum of £100.”

Part of the St Elizabeth Hospice Group, Zest provides specialist medical and social support services to young adults, aged 14 and upwards, living with progressive and life-limiting illnesses, while also ensuring the smooth transition from children’s hospice into adult care.

From its unique Short Breaks, which allows young adults to escape their daily routine, through to parent support groups and X-Change evening social groups, Zest allows young people to enjoy life to the full.

Helen Finlinson, Young Adult Care and Transition Lead for Zest, said: “We are extremely grateful to John for organising the Hannah 100 and wish him and all who take part the best of luck.

“By supporting the Hannah 100 you are making a huge difference to remarkable people in your community to fulfill their aspirations and to enjoy the quality of life they deserve.”