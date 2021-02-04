Two-time bronze medal Paralympian named in world cup squad

Published: 4:30 PM February 4, 2021

Former Suffolk Sports Personality of the Year and Paralympic medallist Zoe Newson has been named in the squad for the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup.

The East Bergholt athlete competed at both the London and Rio Paralympics, claiming bronze both years, and was crowned Suffolk Sports Personality of the Year in 2012 alongside boxer Anthony Ogogo.

Zoe is a two-time bronze medal Paralympian - Credit: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com

After the disappointment of the Tokyo Paralympics being postponed, the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup is set to take place on British soil in March at the Wythenshawe Forum in Manchester, with a squad of 13 athletes from GB in the running.

The 41kg class lifter is celebrating her 29th birthday the day before her competition on March 25.

The mum-of-one and step mum to two daughters has been training over lockdown in a purpose built shed in her parent's garden, which has all the specialist equipment she needs.

The mum lives in East Bergholt - Credit: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com

"You just have to carry on through lockdown as you never know when things will get back to normal," she said.

"It's going to be strange being in our home country but having no one there to support us, but then when I'm training at home it is alone so I have just been treating that like a competition to get ready.

"We're quite lucky on the team as we all get on and have a laugh, there's no one in the group that doesn't get on."

During the pandemic Zoe, who started lifting age 15, has been coached remotely and sends videos of her lifting as well as completing a training programme.

The Manchester cup will have no spectators, unlike the previous competitions Zoe has done - Credit: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com

British Weight Lifting performance director Tom Whittaker said: "The athletes can’t wait to restart their qualification journey and hopefully complete the eligibility pathway for the Games.

“A home World Cup also means we’re able to give valuable international competition opportunities to a number of our young athletes and I’m looking forward to seeing how they perform in the world-class environment.

“Although it’s disappointing that we won’t be able to compete in front of a home crowd this year, we know our loyal GB fans will be cheering us on from home.”