50 pub quiz questions to test on family and friends

Looking for Zoom pub quiz question ideas? Here are 50 music, film, history, food/drink and general knowledge questions for all ages – with a bonus Suffolk reference each round.

Questions:

Round 1 – Film and TV

1. What are the names of Ross and Monica’s parents in Friends?

2. Which US state is Joe Exotic from in Netflix’s Tiger King?

3. In which seaside town was Fawlty Towers set?

4. How many contestants are in each team on University Challenge?

5. What is the name of Peppa Pig’s little brother?

6. In which UK city does Stacey West first meet Gavin Shipman in Gavin & Stacey?

7. What was Dad’s Army originally going to be called?

8. In Harry Potter, what is Dumbledore’s full name?

9. Which three films have won the most Oscars of all time?

10. In which Suffolk town does Ellie (Lily James) from the 2019 film Yesterday reside?

Round 2 – History

1. In what year did Henry VIII become King? Earn a bonus point for naming the month – and another for the exact date.

2. On which date was the NHS founded?

3. Which came first – the Scottish referendum or David Cameron’s resignation as Prime Minister? Earn bonus points if you can name each date.

4. In which year did Sir Winston Churchill become Prime Minister?

5. For how many years has Queen Elizabeth II been on the throne?

6. When did Elvis Presley die?

7. In which country was Greenpeace founded in 1971?

8. Who is Britain’s youngest ever Prime Minister? Bonus points if you can name his age.

9. Who was Queen while William Shakespeare was alive?

10. In which century was Framlingham Castle built?

Round 3 – Music

1. Which country has won Eurovision the most times? Bonus point if you know how many times.

2. Which female singer’s name is an anagram of Presbyterians?

3. Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain were all the same age when they died. How old were they?

4. What is Adele’s surname?

5. Which musician’s real name is Adam Richard Wiles?

6. Which Beatle led the rest across Abbey Road?

7. What is David Bowie’s real surname?

8. What is the name of Elton John’s biopic film?

9. Four Weddings and a Funeral made which song a No.1?

10. What is Suffolk star Ed Sheeran’s middle name?

Round 4 – Food and Drink

1. What is the British name for a zucchini?

2. How many bottles of Champagne are there in a magnum?

3. Who won the latest series of the Great British Bake Off?

4. With which berry is gin typically made?

5. What is the most expensive spice in the world by weight?

6. Which herb is in pesto sauce?

7. What is the hottest chilli in the world?

8. What does IPA stand for?

9. What type of nuts are used in marzipan?

10. Which Suffolk beer is among the top 20 best-selling brands in the UK?

Round 5 – General Knowledge

1. What is the name of Bart Simpson’s best friend?

2. In what year was the first PlayStation console released?

3. In what year did rationing end? Earn a bonus point if you can name the actual date.

4. At what temperature are Fahrenheit and Celsius equal?

5. What is the longest river in the world?

6. Which planet is the hottest?

7. How many rooms does Buckingham Palace have?

8. What is the tallest building in the world? Earn a bonus point if you know how tall it is (in metres or feet).

9. What is the capital of The Netherlands?

10. What is the UK’s most easterly point?

Answers:

Round 1 – Film and TV

1. Jack and Judy Gellar are Ross and Monica’s parents in Friends.

2. Joe Exotic is from Oklahoma.

3. Fawlty Towers is set in Torquay.

4. There are four contestants in each team on University Challenge.

5. Peppa Pig’s little brother is called George.

6. Stacey first meets Gavin in London.

7. Dad’s Army was originally going to be called The Fighting Tigers.

8. Dumbledore’s full name is Albus Percival Wolfric Brian Dumbledore.

9. Three films hold the record of winning the most Academy Awards, with 11 Oscars each: Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

10. Ellie’s cottage in Yesterday is located in Dunwich.

Round 2 – History

1. Henry VIII assumed the throne on April 22, 1509.

2. The NHS was founded on July 5, 1948.

3. Sir Winston Churchill became Prime Minister on two dates – 1940 and 1951. Give yourself a bonus point if you named two.

4. The Scottish referendum was held in September 18, 2014 while David Cameron’s resignation was on June 24, 2016.

5. The Queen has been on the throne for 68 years.

6. Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977.

7. Greenpeace was founded in Canada in 1971.

8. William Pitt The Younger, at 24, was the youngest British Prime Minister.

9. Queen Elizabeth I was on the throne when William Shakespeare was alive.

10. Framlingham Castle was built in the 12th century.

Round 3 – Music

1. Ireland has won Eurovision seven times.

2. Britney Spears’ name is an anagram of Presbyterians.

3. Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain were all 27 when they died.

4. Adele’s surname is Adkins.

5. Calvin Harris’ real name is Adam Richard Wiles.

6. John Lennon led the Beatles across Abbey Road.

7. David Bowie’s real surname was Jones.

8. Elton John’s biopic film is called Rocketman.

9. Four Weddings and a Funeral made Love Is All Around a No.1.

10. Suffolk star Ed Sheeran’s middle name is Christopher.

Round 4 – Food and Drink

1. The British name for zucchini is courgette.

2. There are two bottles of Champagne in a magnum.

3. David Atherton won the 2019 series of the Great British Bake Off.

4. Gin is made from juniper berries. Have half a point for sloes, which make speciality gins.

5. Saffron is the most expensive spice in the world by weight.

6. Basil is the herb used in pesto.

7. The Carolina Reaper pepper is the hottest chilli in the world.

8. IPA stands for Indian Pale Ale.

9. Almonds are used to make marzipan.

10. Old Speckled Hen, brewed by Greene King, is among the top 20 best-selling beers in the UK.

Round 5 – General Knowledge

1. Bart Simpson’s best friend is called Milhouse.

2. The first PlayStation console was released in 1994.

3. Rationing ended on July 4, 1954.

4. Fahrenheit and Celsius are equal at minus 40.

5. The longest river in the world is the Nile.

6. Venus is hottest planet.

7. Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms.

8. The tallest building in the world is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai at 829.8m/2,722ft.

9. The Hague is the capital of The Netherlands.

10. Lowestoft Ness or Ness Point is the UK’s most easterly point.