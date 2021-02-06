50 pub quiz questions to try with friends and family
With a month of lockdown now having passed and with bad weather on the way why not stay warm and enjoy our latest pub quiz.
1) Which national hero died after contracting the coronavirus this week?
2) A chaotic parish council meeting went viral this week after the meeting? But where were they from?
3) How long will arrivals to the UK from certain countries be asked to quarantine for?
4) Which Suffolk based film about Sutton Hoo has proved a hit with critics?
5) The hit Channel 4 Series about AIDS in the 1980s, It’s a Sin, takes its name from a song by which band?
6) Which social media site is set to return this month?
7) Dr Alex George was named a mental health ambassador this week, but on what TV dating show did he find fame?
8) Plans have been submitted for a space launch facility on which Scottish island?
9) Lockdown closures are estimated to have seen how many pints of beer go to waste?
10) Which online fashion brand has bought Topshop?
Sports
11) Which major rugby tournament began this weekend?
12) The England Lionesses had two new matches confirmed against which nations?
13) Which country has England men's cricket team started their first test against this week?
14) Which two teams will face off in the American Superbowl this weekend?
15) Which F1 team is the last to confirm their 2021 driver line up?
16) Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had their takeover of which League Two club confirmed this week?
17) Which major tennis tournament is taking place at the moment?
18) A golf ball was discovered in an unusual location this week 50 years after it was hit?
19) Chelsea boss Emma Hayes was linked to which League One men's side?
20) Which former F1 driver announced his move to Indycar this week?
TV and Film
21) The first Harry Potter film was released in which year?
22) In Gavin and Stacey, what is the name of Gavin's mum who loves drama?
23) Singer Demi Lovato made her big break in which Disney Channel original film?
24) What Netflix original TV show has become the platform's biggest ever series launch?
25) Ant and Dec return to our screens this week in which popular show?
26) Ben Miller is set to return as DI Richard Poole in which detective show?
27) Which of these films premiered first; The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca or Gone with the Wind?
28) Actor Christopher Plummer died this week but in which classic film was his best known role?
29) What was the highest grossing film of 2020?
30) Which British comedian plays the role of the Fairy Godmother in the film Shrek 2?
Anagrams
Each of these anagrams is a place in Suffolk. The number in brackets indicates how many words are in the town or village's name.
31) buddy sternums (3)
32) intermit smartly (3)
33) rebus (1)
34) earth howls (1)
35) gables hotter (2)
36) knew tamer (1)
37) bodied grow (1)
38) any bug (1)
39) doll frogmen (2)
40) and chives (1)
True or False
41) Pop group BTS are from South Korea
42) Actor Liam Hemsworth is older than his actor brother Chris
43) This year's Grammy's are the 65th to take place
44) China is the third biggest country in the world by landmass
45) Star Trek captain James T Kirk's middle name is Tiberius
46) Cinderella was the first Disney princess film
47) Oxford is further north than Ipswich
48) March 22 is the earliest that Easter could ever be held
49) The Aussie soap opera Neighbours has been running longer than Eastenders
50) The shortest flight lasts just 1 and a half minutes between Westray and Papa Westray in Scotland
Answers
News
1) Captain Sir Tom Moore
2) Handforth in Cheshire
3) 10 days
4) The Dig
5) The Pet Shop Boys
6) Bebo
7) Love Island
8) Shetland
9) Up to 87 million
10) Asos
Sport
11) Six Nations
12) Northern Ireland and Canada
13) India
14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs
15) Mercedes
16) Wrexham
17) Australian Open
18) On the moon
19) Wimbledon
20) Romain Grosjean
TV and Film
21) 2001
22) Pam
23) Camp Rock
24) Bridgerton
25) Saturday Night Takeaway
26) Death in Paradise
27) The Wizard of Oz
28) The Sound of Music
29) The Eight Hundred
30) Jennifer Saunders
Anagrams
31) Bury St Edmunds
32) Trimley St Martin
33) Bures
34) Halesworth
35) East Bergholt
36) Newmarket
37) Woodbridge
38) Bungay
39) Long Melford
40) Cavendish
True or false
41) True
42) False
43) False
44) True
45) True
46) False
47) False
48) True
49) False
50) True