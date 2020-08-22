Gallery

See inside six gorgeous Suffolk properties costing £1million-plus

This seven-bedroom home in Monks Eleigh has a guide price of £1,750,000 from David Burr Picture: CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY

Take a look inside these dream houses costing £1million-plus around Suffolk.

The swimming pool at the Fenn in Monks Eleigh, available from David Burr Picture: CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY The swimming pool at the Fenn in Monks Eleigh, available from David Burr Picture: CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY

Gorgeous properties around the county feature everything from heated pools to cinema rooms - and you could even choose a former farmhouse which comes with six holiday cottages.

The Fenn at Monks Eleigh - guide price £1.75m

This seven-bedroom home in Monks Eleigh has a guide price of £1,750,000 from David Burr Picture: CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY

This elegant Grade II* listed property on the edge of the village, with its own heated pool and pool house, has a guide price of £1,750,000.

It has seven bedrooms, four of which are en-suite, and four reception rooms, and stands in about 7.5 acres of land, including formal gardens and meadows.

Crystal Creek at the Quay, Waldringfield, is on the market for £2,350,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER Crystal Creek at the Quay, Waldringfield, is on the market for £2,350,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

The site includes a detached barn and there is also an area of the house which could readily be utilised as a self-contained two bedroom cottage.

For more details, contact David Burr in Leavenheath on 01206 263007.

Crystal Creek at the Quay, Waldringfield, is on the market for £2,350,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

Crystal Creek, The Quay, Waldringfield - guide price £2.35m

If you dream of living on the riverside, this stunning home in the village of Waldringfield, just a few miles from Woodbridge, could be the answer - if you have £2,350,000 to spare.

Crystal Creek at the Quay, Waldringfield, is on the market for £2,350,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

The house has spectacular views across the Deben. It is set in one acre of grounds, with a river frontage and mooring with a floating jetty and power/water connection.

The accommodation includes a spacious home office and there are five bedrooms, three of which are en-suite, with a total of four bath/shower rooms and a dressing room.

Crystal Creek at the Quay, Waldringfield, is on the market for £2,350,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

For more information, contact Strutt & Parker’s Suffolk office on 1473 851666.

Five-bedroom home in Playford - guide price £1.2m

This family home in Church Lane, Playford, has a guide price of £1,200,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER This family home in Church Lane, Playford, has a guide price of £1,200,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

If you fancy living in this popular village near Ipswich, this character-filled family home is on the market for £1,200,000.

The house has been restored and modernised and has unusual features including its own cinema/games room, complete with bar.

This family home in Church Lane, Playford, has a guide price of £1,200,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

The accommodation also includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and an open-plan family room and dining area. The house is set amid tiered gardens with amazing views.

For more details, call Strutt & Parker’s Suffolk office on 01473 851666.

This family home in Church Lane, Playford, has a guide price of £1,200,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

The Grove, Edwardstone, near Sudbury - guide price £2.25m

Believed to date back to 1720, this six-bedroom house is part of a former farm complex, also including six holiday cottages - and is on the market for £2,250,000.

This former farm complex at Edwardstone near Sudbury has a guide price of £2,250,000 from David Burr Picture: CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY

The house is in a rural setting with two acres of grounds, and has a 22ft Aga kitchen/breakfast room as well as a dining room and drawing room.

There are five first-floor bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, and a family bathroom, as well as a room downstairs which can be used as either a study or a sixth bedroom.

Stunning beams at The Grove, Edwardstone, available from David Burr Picture: CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY Stunning beams at The Grove, Edwardstone, available from David Burr Picture: CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY

The holiday cottages are well divided from The Grove, being in a separate wing of the E-shaped complex

For more details, contact David Burr in Leavenheath on 01206 263007.

One of the interiors at The Grove, Edwardstone, available from David Burr Picture: CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY

Layham Park, Layham, near Hadleigh - guide price £2m

Set amidst 25 acres, Layham Park is a Grade II listed property with its own heated swimming pool - and could be yours for £2million.

One of the stunning interiors at Layham Park, on the market with David Burr Picture: CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY

The early 18th-century house is in an elevated setting with panoramic views across the Brett Vale.

It has six bedrooms, including two en-suite, and four formal reception rooms, as well as a self-contained single storey annexe.

Layham Park is on the market with a guide price of £2million from David Burr in Leavenheath Picture: CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY

For horse lovers, there is also a detached barn and stable block with tack room and five loose boxes.

To find out more, call David Burr in Leavenheath on 01206 263007.

An interior view of Layham Park, is on the market with a guide price of £2million from David Burr in Leavenheath Picture: CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY

The Green, Hartest, near Bury St Edmunds - guide price £2.35m

Yours for £2,350,000, this beautiful Grade II listed former rectory boasts eight bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as six reception rooms.

This former rectory at The Green, Hartest, near Bury St Edmunds, has a guide price of £2,350,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

And for even more space, the property, which has many original period features, also includes a two-bedroom coachhouse.

It has 1.8 acres of secluded landscaped gardens, with an additional two-acre paddock available to rent. There is also a cellar with a wine store and a double garage and outbuildings.

This former rectory at The Green, Hartest, near Bury St Edmunds, has a guide price of £2,350,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

For more details, contact Strutt & Parker’s Suffolk office on 01473 1473 851666.

This former rectory at The Green, Hartest, near Bury St Edmunds, has a guide price of £2,350,000 Picture: STRUTT & PARKER