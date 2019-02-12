Logo
Video

Taking a look round the Wolsey showhome

PUBLISHED: 15:17 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 15 February 2019

A first look at Hopkins Homes' new development, Saxon Meadow at Capel St Mary. The Wolsey showhome and marketing suite. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A first look at Hopkins Homes' new development, Saxon Meadow at Capel St Mary. The Wolsey showhome and marketing suite. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

David Vincent visits the new Hopkine Homes development at Saxon Meadow, Capel St Mary.

A first look at Hopkins Homes' new development, Saxon Meadow at Capel St Mary. The Wolsey showhome and marketing suite. Picture: DAVID VINCENTA first look at Hopkins Homes' new development, Saxon Meadow at Capel St Mary. The Wolsey showhome and marketing suite. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The wraps were taken off the new Hopkins Homes housing development, Saxon Meadow off Days Road, Capel St Mary.

This latest development, launched on Thursday, will provide 97 homes - featuring 23 different house types - in this well-served village.

Capel St Mary has a primary school and a range of shops and other amenities, including churches and a village hall and playing field.

And it is a popular location for commuters, with Colchester less than 13 miles away and Ipswich just oveer six miles, and with the countryside close at hand too.

A first look at Hopkins Homes' new development, Saxon Meadow at Capel St Mary. The Wolsey showhome and marketing suite. Picture: DAVID VINCENTA first look at Hopkins Homes' new development, Saxon Meadow at Capel St Mary. The Wolsey showhome and marketing suite. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

It is seven miles to Manningtree for trains to London, and the A12 is just over half a mile away.

Saxon Meadow will offer a range of homes from two, three and four bedroom to five bedrooms, with a range of styles and sizes to suit a variety of homebuyers.

Many of the house types have been given familiar names with local connections. There is the Wolsey and the Gainsborough, The Giles, the Hambling and the Robson.

Ipswich Town manager Bobby Robson lived in Capel St Mary, not far from here, for a time when he was the Ipswich manager

I went along to see the fully furnished Wolsey showhouse, on plot one, at the entrance to the site.

The marketing suite is alongside.

Already, since launch, half-a-dozen plots have been reserved by eager buyers.

The Wolsey is a five bedroom home, which has a landscaped and fully enclosed rear garden.

The spacious ground floor includes a study, a fully fitted kitchen with a range, a dining/breakfast area, a living room with a fireplace and a woodburner, and a utility room.

There is also a ground floor WC,

Work is progressing well on site, and the marketing suite is open several days each week.

Thhis development will take approximately 18 months to two years to build out.

Saxon Meadow, Capel St Mary, IP9 2JW.

For more information telephone: Katie Vinyard 07584 757876.

Email: katie.vinyard@hopkinshomes.co.uk

The marketing suite and show home are open Thursday through to Monday, 10am – 5pm.

Current availability is from £247,995

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘An extremely nice fellow’ - Tributes paid to 79-year-old man who died after silo fall

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Conversion of former club into offices nears completion

Mark Pertwee, Cllr David Ellesmere and Robin Cousins on site at the new Maltings development Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crazee backs our Learn to be a Lifesaver CPR campaign

Ipswich Town Football Club and mascott Crazee are backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: ITFC

X Factor finalist and Basil Brush to join Kerry Katona at Essex panto

Lauren Platt, previous X Factor finalist will join Kerry Katona, Basil Brush and Tricia Penrose for this year's Easter panto in Clacton. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Group Chat: A positive week, diamond light, Judge’s future and the Chambers/Skuse axis at Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of Ipswich Town Group Chat.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists