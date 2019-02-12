Video

Taking a look round the Wolsey showhome

A first look at Hopkins Homes' new development, Saxon Meadow at Capel St Mary. The Wolsey showhome and marketing suite. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

David Vincent visits the new Hopkine Homes development at Saxon Meadow, Capel St Mary.

The wraps were taken off the new Hopkins Homes housing development, Saxon Meadow off Days Road, Capel St Mary.

This latest development, launched on Thursday, will provide 97 homes - featuring 23 different house types - in this well-served village.

Capel St Mary has a primary school and a range of shops and other amenities, including churches and a village hall and playing field.

And it is a popular location for commuters, with Colchester less than 13 miles away and Ipswich just oveer six miles, and with the countryside close at hand too.

It is seven miles to Manningtree for trains to London, and the A12 is just over half a mile away.

Saxon Meadow will offer a range of homes from two, three and four bedroom to five bedrooms, with a range of styles and sizes to suit a variety of homebuyers.

Many of the house types have been given familiar names with local connections. There is the Wolsey and the Gainsborough, The Giles, the Hambling and the Robson.

Ipswich Town manager Bobby Robson lived in Capel St Mary, not far from here, for a time when he was the Ipswich manager

I went along to see the fully furnished Wolsey showhouse, on plot one, at the entrance to the site.

The marketing suite is alongside.

Already, since launch, half-a-dozen plots have been reserved by eager buyers.

The Wolsey is a five bedroom home, which has a landscaped and fully enclosed rear garden.

The spacious ground floor includes a study, a fully fitted kitchen with a range, a dining/breakfast area, a living room with a fireplace and a woodburner, and a utility room.

There is also a ground floor WC,

Work is progressing well on site, and the marketing suite is open several days each week.

Thhis development will take approximately 18 months to two years to build out.

Saxon Meadow, Capel St Mary, IP9 2JW.

For more information telephone: Katie Vinyard 07584 757876.

Email: katie.vinyard@hopkinshomes.co.uk

The marketing suite and show home are open Thursday through to Monday, 10am – 5pm.

Current availability is from £247,995