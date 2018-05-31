Home with stunning river views and 6 acres of land - yours for £1.5m
PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 March 2020
Jackson-Stops
This impressive house near Woodbridge, which has stunning views over the Deben estuary, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for £1.5million.
The four-bedroom Apple House at Methersgate is in an idyllic, secluded rural setting, amid the scenery of the Sutton estate, with 6.3 acres of grounds.
It stands in an elevated position, overlooking its own gardens and meadow, at the end of a 1.5 mile-long private estate drive.
Altogether, the house has 2,962 sq ft of accommodation. It is built from brick, and thought to be on the site of a much earlier brick dwelling.
It is set on the north-east shores of the River Deben, and the main rooms have twin-aspect, south and west-facing views of the River Deben, on each side of Methersgate Quay.
The unusual lay-out includes an impressive 28ft drawing room on the first floor, with French doors leading on to a veranda balcony.
Beneath, there is a spacious reception hall, and open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, also with French doors, which open on to a sheltered terrace, ideal for eating outdoors.
The downstairs accommodation also includes a triple-aspect sitting room, with river views in both directions, and a cosy study.
Leading from a service hall, there is a utility room and pantry, as well as a flexible use ground-floor bedroom, which benefits from an en-suite shower room.
The first-floor accommodation includes three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The roof area above has potential for a loft conversion, subject to planning permission.
The property benefits from an oil-fired central heating system.
The Apple House is approached via a right of way over a sweeping 1.5-mile private estate drive, running through parkland and woodland. F
Its grounds include part-walled, sheltered formal gardens, sheltered by a wooded backdrop, with a York stone path and steps which lead to a picturesque thatched summer house.
The gardens lead round to the wide terrace off the kitchen, with another area of garden to the west, including a double garage and store.
There are also four-and-a-half acres of grassland meadow.
For more details, call Jackson-Stops in Ipswich on 01473 218218.