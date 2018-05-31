Gallery

Home with stunning river views and 6 acres of land - yours for £1.5m

The Apple House, Methersgate, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for £1.5million Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images Jackson-Stops

This impressive house near Woodbridge, which has stunning views over the Deben estuary, is on the market with Jackson-Stops for £1.5million.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Apple House at Methersgate is on the market with Jackson-Stops. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images The Apple House at Methersgate is on the market with Jackson-Stops. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The four-bedroom Apple House at Methersgate is in an idyllic, secluded rural setting, amid the scenery of the Sutton estate, with 6.3 acres of grounds.

Spacious living space is a feature of the Apple House Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images Spacious living space is a feature of the Apple House Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

It stands in an elevated position, overlooking its own gardens and meadow, at the end of a 1.5 mile-long private estate drive.

The gardens of the Apple House Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images The gardens of the Apple House Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Altogether, the house has 2,962 sq ft of accommodation. It is built from brick, and thought to be on the site of a much earlier brick dwelling.

A spacious interior at the Apple House Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images A spacious interior at the Apple House Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

It is set on the north-east shores of the River Deben, and the main rooms have twin-aspect, south and west-facing views of the River Deben, on each side of Methersgate Quay.

Beautiful views from the Apple House near Woodbridge Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images Beautiful views from the Apple House near Woodbridge Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The unusual lay-out includes an impressive 28ft drawing room on the first floor, with French doors leading on to a veranda balcony.

The Apple House has six acres of land. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images The Apple House has six acres of land. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Beneath, there is a spacious reception hall, and open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, also with French doors, which open on to a sheltered terrace, ideal for eating outdoors.

An interior at the Apple House Picture: Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images An interior at the Apple House Picture: Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The downstairs accommodation also includes a triple-aspect sitting room, with river views in both directions, and a cosy study.

The Apple House overlooks the Deben Estuary Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images The Apple House overlooks the Deben Estuary Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Leading from a service hall, there is a utility room and pantry, as well as a flexible use ground-floor bedroom, which benefits from an en-suite shower room.

The Apple House, Methersgate, is in an idyllic setting Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images The Apple House, Methersgate, is in an idyllic setting Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The first-floor accommodation includes three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The Apple House is in a rural setting Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images The Apple House is in a rural setting Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The roof area above has potential for a loft conversion, subject to planning permission.

An interior of the Apple House Picture: Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images An interior of the Apple House Picture: Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The property benefits from an oil-fired central heating system.

The Apple House is approached via a right of way over a sweeping 1.5-mile private estate drive, running through parkland and woodland. F

Its grounds include part-walled, sheltered formal gardens, sheltered by a wooded backdrop, with a York stone path and steps which lead to a picturesque thatched summer house.

The gardens lead round to the wide terrace off the kitchen, with another area of garden to the west, including a double garage and store.

There are also four-and-a-half acres of grassland meadow.

For more details, call Jackson-Stops in Ipswich on 01473 218218.