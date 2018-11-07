Logo

Campaigners delight after homes plan appeal turned down

PUBLISHED: 08:34 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:38 07 November 2018

A road sweeper struggled to pass along Swan Street while an inspection was being carried out. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

A road sweeper struggled to pass along Swan Street while an inspection was being carried out. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

DAVID LAMMING

A housing development in Boxford has been turned down on appeal to the delight of local residents.

Residents from Boxford have come in number to meetings and are delighted with the eventual outcome. Picture: PAUL GEATERResidents from Boxford have come in number to meetings and are delighted with the eventual outcome. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The appeal was made by Landex Ltd after Babergh Borough Council rejected plans for 24 new dwellings by seven votes to six in the original planning meeting in November 2017.

The controversial application was proposed in early 2017, but after a planning meeting and against the advice of their officers, councillors voted to throw out the plans.

The sticking point of the project was the ability of the current infrastructure to safey cope with the increases in traffic that the development would bring to Boxford.

The biggest concern was Swan Street, a narrow road that commuters would have to use to get to either Bury St Edmunds or Colchester.

A report written by inspector Simon Warder said: “I find that the proposal would have a significantly harmful effect on highway safety.

“Developments should be refused if it would have an unacceptable impact on highway safety or the residual cumulative impacts on the road network would be severe.”

When another group of houses were built two years ago, a plan was put in place to limit the number of properties to 20 on the north side of town near Swan Street.

This capacity was reached when those houses were constructed and the current plans, if permitted, would have more than doubled that number.

Bryn Hurren, district councillor for Boxford, said: “I am thrilled at the result. It was the right result and we are delighted.

“We are not against more properties being built in Boxford, but they would need to be near the bypass and not on the side of town near Swan Street.

“However, we are upset with the lack of support from Suffolk Highways who, despite agreeing with the limit of 20 properties in Boxford, even argued that the plans should go ahead.”

Boxford locals turned up in their numbers to the meeting and David Lamming, gave evidence about the traffic on Swan Street.

He said: “ We are absolutely delighted.

“I don’t think I have spoken to one person around the village that doesn’t agree that it was the correct result.”

Latest Articles

Campaigners delight after homes plan appeal turned down

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Will Jefford
A road sweeper struggled to pass along Swan Street while an inspection was being carried out. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sold in less than four months for more than £31.5 million

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, the main house which has sold along with the estate, for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Take a look inside this £825,000 Purdis Farm home with a hot tub

Monday, November 5, 2018 Megan Aldous
Acrons in Purdis Farm Lane is for sale Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Drone footage reveals birds-eye view of Winerack

Thursday, November 1, 2018 Emily Townsend
Work to complete the Winerack development in Ipswich is proceeding well, as seen in this drone image commissioned by contractors RG Carter. Picture: RG CARTER

Almost time to put the garden to bed

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 By Hannah Stephenson,
Taking hardwood cuttings of salix. Picture: Neil Hepworth/RHS/PA.

See inside this incredible house for sale in Dunwich for £1.325 million which comes with a beach

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Caroline Culot
Greyfriars, Dunwich, for sale. Pic: www.muskermcintyre.co.uk

Fears floodgates could open for speculative developers in district

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Mid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne has questioned the council's housing issues Picture: GREEN PARTY

It’s a nightmare! Houses in `scary’ street generally sell for less

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 David Vincent
Research has revealed that houses with an Elm Street address usually sell for less than average. Though Elm Street in Ipswich is mainly a commercial street.

See inside a luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

Monday, October 29, 2018 Caroline Culot
The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

See inside a £870,000 home which has a tennis court

Monday, October 29, 2018 Megan Aldous
Is this the property you have been looking for? Located on The Street, in Rushmere St. Andrew Picture FENN WRIGHT

Meet the Editor

David Vincent

David Vincent Email

EADT writer David Vincent has more than 40 years experience in Suffolk. He has explored the highways and byeways of East Anglia, meeting homeowners, developers and estate agents from Bury St Edmunds to Aldeburgh and Colchester to Diss.

Local Guide

Most Read

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sold in less than four months for more than £31.5 million

Video Take a look inside this £825,000 Purdis Farm home with a hot tub

Campaigners delight after homes plan appeal turned down