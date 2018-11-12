220 homes could be built near iconic Suffolk coastal resort

A new housing estate could be built close one of Suffolk’s most popular coastal destinations.

Brown and Co property and business consultancy said it is preparing an outline planning application of 220 homes in Copperwheat Avenue, Reydon, near Southwold.

The site would include affordable housing, outdoor play space and a public open space.

The patch of land has been identified as one that could be suitable for development in the Waveney Local Plan being drawn up by the district council.

The plan seeks to provide a legal document outlining which bits of land in the district are most suitable for housebuilding, in a bid to influence where developers submit applications.

However the plan is not due to be formally adopted until next year.

Even when it is, it does not stop developers applying to build elsewhere - provided they can provide good reasons for going outside the designated areas.

Brown and Co is now inviting people to come to public consultation event at Reydon Village Hall, in Lowestoft Road, Reydon on Tuesday, November 13 so it can reveal more about the plans.

It will run between 12.30pm and 7pm.

“We are committed to engagement with the local community,” an advert posted in the Southwold Life and Times Facebook read.

“We therefore extend a warm invitation to our event, where the project team will be on hand to provide information and answer any queries you may have.”

Those who cannot make the event but would like more information can email public-consultation@brown-co.com