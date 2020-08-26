Is this £2.95m home the best Georgian house for sale in Suffolk?

Burkitt House in Woodbridge is on the market for �2.95m. Picture: Jackson-Stops © chris rawlings 2014

Burkitt House in Woodbridge has recently come on the market for £2.95m and selling agents Jackson-Stops describe it as “arguably the best Georgian townhouse” in the county.

Although parts of the property date back to the 17th century, Burkitt House has been extensively remodelled in a Georgian style, with an imaginative use of old and new spaces giving the Grade II* listed property a new lease of life.

Selling agents Jackson-Stops say that the property, which is on the market for £2,950,000, is “testament to the skills of some of the very best conservation, construction and design specialists in Britain.”

The house is arranged over four storeys and sits in a plot of approximately half an acre, set back from the road.

Inside, its rooms are spacious and elegant and the three good-sized reception spaces are well-suited to entertaining, with high ceilings typical of the period. There is also an impressive kitchen/breakfast room with central island.

More recent additions include the construction of a new garden room with study, cloakroom, media room, bar, reading room and store, as well as a new self-contained cart lodge with separate annex.

Upstairs, the property boasts five en suite bedrooms and plenty of storage space, including two dressing rooms.

Another highlight of the property is its delightful gardens, which are walled on three sides.

The main garden is home to a number of topiary plants, with ancient yew trees acting as a backdrop. A secret garden also lies to the west of the house and there is also an al fresco dining area and off-road parking for up to five vehicles.

Contact Jackson-Stops on 01473 870071 for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Chapel Street, Woodbridge

Price: £2.95m

Jackson-Stops, 01473 870071, www.jackson-stops.co.uk

