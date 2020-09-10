Logo

Former blacksmith’s forge with links to King Henry VIII goes up for sale for £1.175m

PUBLISHED: 15:25 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 10 September 2020

Buttermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for £1.175m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Buttermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for �1.175m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

A home converted from what is believed to be a former blacksmith’s forge in the grounds of Broke Hall near Ipswich has come up for sale.

Buttermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for �1.175m. Picture: Jackson-StopsButtermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for �1.175m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Named after the nearby Buttermans Bay, on the River Orwell, Buttermans is thought to have been the former blacksmith’s forge and one of the first former estate buildings to be converted around Broke Hall. Over the years, the property has benefited from substantial investment by its present owners, including a complete re-roofing and the creation of an impressive central hallway and library area and is now for sale with Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £1,175,000.

The property is tucked away on the edge of the park which surrounds Broke Hall, a magnificent red brick Georgian mansion which is Grade II* listed and of particular historical importance. The Hall was the ancestral home of the Broke family, granted by Henry VIII to Sir Richard Broke who, at the time, was the First Baron of the Exchequer.

But the most notable resident of the property was Admiral Philip Broke, who was honoured for saving the reputation of the Royal Navy by his famous victory off Boston Harbour in 1813, when his ship, HMS Shannon, captured the USS Chesapeake in the War of 1812.

Today, the Hall has been divided into a number of apartments and the former estate buildings – including Buttermans, the former blacksmith’s forge – have been converted into an exclusive number of high quality homes.

Buttermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for �1.175m. Picture: Jackson-StopsButtermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for �1.175m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Buttermans itself offers approximately 3,277 sq ft of living space, with many of the rooms benefitting from wonderful countryside views, as well as of the neighbouring valley beyond.

Highlights include an open-plan L-shaped sitting/dining room with full height windows and central French doors, and a fully fitted kitchen with a good-sized breakfast area. This also offers access on to a sheltered, part-walled terrace complete with a covered verandah. Further accommodation also includes a laundry room and a utility area.

The north wing offers four bedrooms, each with en suite bath/shower rooms, an additional cloakroom and a study or office, offering flexible use.

Buttermans also has access to a double garage and workshop/studio, as well as ample parking and about 0.7 of an acre of its own private land.

Buttermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for �1.175m. Picture: Jackson-StopsButtermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for �1.175m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Due to its unique location, the property also enjoys access to Broke Hall Park’s communal parkland, a 16-acre jointly-owned riverside meadow and access to a picturesque riverside walk which leads to the neighbouring village of Levington. There is also access to the foreshore from where dinghies can be launched.

Contact Jackson-Stops on 01473 870071 for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Buttermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for �1.175m. Picture: Jackson-StopsButtermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for �1.175m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Buttermans, Broke Hall Park

Guide price: £1,175,000

Jackson-Stops, 01473 870071, www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Buttermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for �1.175m. Picture: Jackson-StopsButtermans in Broke Hall Park is on the market for �1.175m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

