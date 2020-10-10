Logo
Unusual home with stunning 1960s design - yours for £825k

PUBLISHED: 12:16 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 10 October 2020

THE MODERN HOUSE

This stunning 1960s property near Woodbridge, set in an acre of wooded grounds, is on the market for £825,000.

Candleriggs House in Lower Ufford is a fine example of modern architecture from the mid-20th century.

It is within walking distance of the village, and at the edge of heathland falling within an Area of Natural Beauty (AONB).

The house has a timber-framed balcony spanning the front facade and many large windows, making maximum use of natural light.

Open-plan design for the main living areas helps to make the space highly versatile.

The property currently has more than 2,293 sq ft of space, and there is also planning permission to extend the internal space if desired.

Three of the bedrooms are downstairs, all with views of the surrounding gardens, hand-crafted joinery and good storage.

There is a bathroom next to the ground-floor bedrooms, in addition to a large utility space.

The house’s original open-tread timber staircase leads to the upper floor, which includes the main living areas.

A wide open landing has glazing extending across a whole wall, bringing plenty of light to the surrounding rooms.

The dining room has glass doors leading to the side terrace and balcony. There is also another reception room adjoining the kitchen, which is colourfully decorated with yellow-fronted cabinets.

In the centre of the main space, there is a white-painted brick fireplace, as well as a timber-framed doorway flanked by inset bookcases.

There are two first-floor bedrooms, including the house’s principal bedroom, which offers extensive views of the garden and has a large en-suite bathroom.

An additional bedroom can be accessed via a covered walkway on the ground floor.

This space is self-contained with a private bathroom, and could be used as a separate “nanny annexe” or as a home office or studio.

Outside, the grounds and gardens are mainly laid to lawn, with mature hedging and tall specimen trees. There are newly landscaped areas adjoining the upper terrace, in a sunny position ideal for eating outside.

The property has a private shingle driveway and double integral garages with parking for multiple vehicles. There is also a shepherd’s hut, which is available by separate negotiation.

For more information, contact the agent, The Modern House, on 020 37955920.

Unusual home with stunning 1960s design - yours for £825k

