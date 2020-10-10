Gallery

Unusual home with stunning 1960s design - yours for £825k

This stunning five-bedroom house in Lower Ufford is on the market for £825,000 Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE THE MODERN HOUSE

This stunning 1960s property near Woodbridge, set in an acre of wooded grounds, is on the market for £825,000.

Candleriggs House near Woodbridge is set in more than an acre of wooded grounds Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE Candleriggs House near Woodbridge is set in more than an acre of wooded grounds Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

Candleriggs House in Lower Ufford is a fine example of modern architecture from the mid-20th century.

An interior view of Candleriggs House in Lower Ufford Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE An interior view of Candleriggs House in Lower Ufford Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

It is within walking distance of the village, and at the edge of heathland falling within an Area of Natural Beauty (AONB).

Candleriggs House's living space makes great use of natural light Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE Candleriggs House's living space makes great use of natural light Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

The house has a timber-framed balcony spanning the front facade and many large windows, making maximum use of natural light.

The timber-framed balcony of Candleriggs House in Lower Ufford Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE The timber-framed balcony of Candleriggs House in Lower Ufford Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

Open-plan design for the main living areas helps to make the space highly versatile.

The original open-tread timber staircase at the house in Lower Ufford Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE The original open-tread timber staircase at the house in Lower Ufford Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

The property currently has more than 2,293 sq ft of space, and there is also planning permission to extend the internal space if desired.

One of the five bedrooms in Candleriggs House Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE One of the five bedrooms in Candleriggs House Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

Three of the bedrooms are downstairs, all with views of the surrounding gardens, hand-crafted joinery and good storage.

This stunning five-bedroom house in Lower Ufford is on the market for £825,000 Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE This stunning five-bedroom house in Lower Ufford is on the market for £825,000 Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

There is a bathroom next to the ground-floor bedrooms, in addition to a large utility space.

This house in Lower Ufford is full of natural light and very spacious Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE This house in Lower Ufford is full of natural light and very spacious Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

The house’s original open-tread timber staircase leads to the upper floor, which includes the main living areas.

An interior view of Candleriggs House near Woodbridge Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE An interior view of Candleriggs House near Woodbridge Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

A wide open landing has glazing extending across a whole wall, bringing plenty of light to the surrounding rooms.

The beautifully decorated five-bedroom home has a guide price of £825,000 Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE The beautifully decorated five-bedroom home has a guide price of £825,000 Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

The dining room has glass doors leading to the side terrace and balcony. There is also another reception room adjoining the kitchen, which is colourfully decorated with yellow-fronted cabinets.

Candleriggs House's living space makes great use of natural light Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE Candleriggs House's living space makes great use of natural light Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

In the centre of the main space, there is a white-painted brick fireplace, as well as a timber-framed doorway flanked by inset bookcases.

The timber-framed balcony of Candleriggs House in Lower Ufford Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE The timber-framed balcony of Candleriggs House in Lower Ufford Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

There are two first-floor bedrooms, including the house’s principal bedroom, which offers extensive views of the garden and has a large en-suite bathroom.

This stunning five-bedroom house in Lower Ufford Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE This stunning five-bedroom house in Lower Ufford Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

An additional bedroom can be accessed via a covered walkway on the ground floor.

One of the interiors at Candleriggs House near Woodbridge Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE One of the interiors at Candleriggs House near Woodbridge Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

This space is self-contained with a private bathroom, and could be used as a separate “nanny annexe” or as a home office or studio.

Outside, the grounds and gardens are mainly laid to lawn, with mature hedging and tall specimen trees. There are newly landscaped areas adjoining the upper terrace, in a sunny position ideal for eating outside.

The property has a private shingle driveway and double integral garages with parking for multiple vehicles. There is also a shepherd’s hut, which is available by separate negotiation.

For more information, contact the agent, The Modern House, on 020 37955920.