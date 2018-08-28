Chilton Woods development finally goes up for sale

An artists' impression of the Chilton Woods development in Sudbury Contributed

A major new development on the edge of Sudbury which could see 1,150 homes and a new primary school has finally gone on the market to developers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A consultation for the Chilton Woods development in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT A consultation for the Chilton Woods development in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT

After more than a decade of delays and setbacks, Suffolk County Council is now ready to market the first phases of the Chilton Woods site, which was given outline planning permission by Babergh District Council in March last year.

As well as new homes and a primary school, the site could see 1,900 new jobs created – with the land expected to be developed over a period of ten years.

A land sale would see the council sell its consented land to developers, either in phased parcels or as a whole, with the first homes under construction in 2020/21.

MORE: Chilton Woods development moves a step closer

The council, which owns much of the land for development, says it wants to deliver the following benefits from selling the land – delivering much needed new homes, making sure a quarter of the homes are “affordable” – for rent or split tenure, maximising the capital receipts from the sale, and enabling the employment land and other scheme elements to be delivered.

Part fo the site that was earmarked for the new Chilton Woods development near Sudbury Picture ARCHANT Part fo the site that was earmarked for the new Chilton Woods development near Sudbury Picture ARCHANT

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: “The council has been totally committed in bringing this site forward for development and secured planning permission following public consultation. We are pleased to have reached this next important stage.

“Developers will need to gain agreement from Babergh District Council, as planning authority, on a range of matters including the detailed layout of the scheme, design and appearance of buildings and landscaping.”

MORE: New Chilton Woods planning application submitted as public consultation takes place on 1,150 homes

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “I am pleased to see the Chilton Woods site move on to the next phase and I look forward to seeing the interest that follows.

“Good quality and affordable homes are a key priority for Suffolk County Council. Development of this site will help provide that for Sudbury as well as giving the local area a welcome jobs boost.”

A Chilton Woods development and consultation in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT A Chilton Woods development and consultation in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT

The marketing agents have been confirmed as Deloitte Real Estate and the site went on the market yesterday.

Deloitte Real Estate will be working in collaboration with Concertus Design and Property Consultants, who are managing the project on behalf of the council.

For further sale information, contact chiltonwoods@deloitte.co.uk