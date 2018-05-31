Logo
Historic former home of MP in Abbey Gardens goes on market for £350,000

PUBLISHED: 18:01 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 17 February 2020

The Coach House in Bury St Edmunds is currently on the market Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The Coach House in Bury St Edmunds is currently on the market Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

If you've ever fancied living in the heart of the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, a unique Grade II detached listed cottage there is currently on the market for £350,000.

The Coach House in Bury St Edmunds is currently on the market Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Coach House in Bury St Edmunds is currently on the market Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The Coach House was formerly the home of the late Sir Eldon Griffiths, who was MP for Bury St Edmunds.

The Coach House in Bury St Edmunds is currently on the market Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Coach House in Bury St Edmunds is currently on the market Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

This historic two-bedroom property, in the Courtyard, forms part of a highly exclusive group of properties approached through The Great Churchyard. It stands behind the cathedral, next to the Rose Garden and Abbey ruins, with some of the town's most beautiful views.

The Coach House in Bury St Edmunds is currently on the market Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Coach House in Bury St Edmunds is currently on the market Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The brick-and-flint cottage has been improved in recent years. The ground-floor accommodation includes a reception hall, which opens into a dining area, having a brick floor and bespoke fitted cupboards.

The Coach House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Coach House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

There is a sash window to the front aspect, looking towards the cathedral, easy-rising stairs to the first floor and double doors leading through into the kitchen, which is fitted with a range of units. There is also a shower/cloakroom/utility room.

The Coach House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Coach House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

On the first floor, a vaulted landing leads to a sitting room/bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and twin sash windows to the front, giving more stunning views of the cathedral and the Abbey's Rose Garden. A further bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and a sash window to the front has same views. The bathroom has been recently remodelled and includes a panelled bath and separate shower cubicle.

The Coach House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Coach House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Outside, although there are no formal gardens, The Coach House is directly adjacent to the Abbey Gardens and The Great Churchyard, with easy access to both. The property utilises Zone F residents parking permits for two cars and vehicle access to the front courtyard is permitted for unloading

The Coach House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Coach House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

For more details, call Jackson-Stops' Bury St Edmund office on 01284 700535.

The Coach House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe Coach House in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

