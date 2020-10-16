Logo

See inside this Grade II listed cottage for sale in one of Suffolk’s prettiest villages

PUBLISHED: 11:41 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 16 October 2020

This three-bedroom, Grade II listed cottage in Chelsworth is for sale at a guide price of £750,000. Picture: Chapman Stickels

A Grade II listed cottage dating back to the 16th century has come up for sale in Chelsworth near Ipswich.

Nestled in one of Suffolk’s prettiest villages, this charming Grade II cottage in Chelsworth dates back to the 16th and 17th centuries but has been significantly extended in recent years, with the addition of a reception hall and new open-plan living area.

Selling agents Chapman Stickels, which is marketing the property at a guide price of £750,000, describes it as a “seamless blend of the old and the new”. Plenty of character is still evident from the original cottage, including an inglenook fireplace with inset woodburner, original studwork plus pamment tiling in the sitting room.

The recently added kitchen/breakfast/living room has been superbly fitted by Churchill Brothers, a well-respected local firm, and includes a two-oven Aga, American-style fridge/freezer, Bosch oven, microwave and four-ring hob. There is also a traditional butler’s sink, built-in dishwasher and impressive kitchen island. Doors also lead outside on to a terrace.

The property’s three bedrooms are accessed by two separate staircases, with one leading to the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and as well as a second, good-sized double with en suite shower room.

A third double bedroom enjoys its own private staircase, with a second shower room at the bottom of the stairs.

Outside, the secluded gardens are a particular selling point, extending to approximately half an acre and featuring extensive sloping lawns, paved terraces and established, well-stocked flower and shrub borders.

A fine beech hedge divides the garden into distinctive areas and beyond the more formal garden there is an orchard with fruit-bearing trees and a workshop and tractor shed.

At the far end there is also a wild garden with a pond, plus a beautiful summerhouse and pedestrian access to Chelsworth Wood.

For more information about this property, contact Chapman Stickels on 01473 372372.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Chelsworth

Guide price: £750,000

Chapman Stickels, 01473 372372, www.chapmanstickels.co.uk

