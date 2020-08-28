Logo

Rare new home constructed from a village hall goes up for sale in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:35 28 August 2020

The former village hall in Bildeston has been converted into a unique family home and is now for sale at a guide price of £825,000. Picture: Chapman Stickels

The former village hall in Bildeston has been converted into a unique family home and is now for sale at a guide price of £825,000. Picture: Chapman Stickels

A new home constructed from a former village hall and an adjoining Grade II listed cottage has come up for sale in Bildeston.

Selling agents Chapman Stickels describe Dukes Hall as “surely one of the most remarkable conversions in the area for many years”.

The original properties, which were the village hall and a Grade II listed cottage, had fallen into disrepair but after careful redevelopment, they’ve now been given a new lease of life as a stylish and adaptable home, set back from the road and right at the centre of the village.

The property is for sale at a guide price of £825,000 and combines the old with the new, offering a versatile layout and plenty of flexibility.

The real highlight of the home is the vaulted living room at the centre, which features an open fireplace, oak floor and eye-catching ‘wagon wheel’ light fitting. In the past, this room was used for village functions, including wedding parties and family gatherings, and, due to its scale, it’s now become an exceptional space to entertain in private.

Also included on the ground-floor is a good-sized kitchen/diner. The kitchen itself is well equipped with a Rangemaster cooker, double Butler’s sink and walk-in pantry as well as a number of integrated appliances including a diswasher and fridge-freezer.

The dining area sits to one side of the kitchen and, on the other, there is a rebuilt garden room with doors leading to an outdoor terrace.

The ground-floor also includes a charming snug and three good-sized bedrooms, each with generous en suite shower rooms.

Upstairs, approached by a turning staircase, you will find two first-floor bedrooms and a luxury family bathroom.

Dukes Hall also benefits from ample parking, a detached single garage and a good-sized rear garden, enclosed by a fence.

Contact Chapman Stickels on 01473 372372 for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS

Dukes Hall, Bildeston

Guide price: £825,000

Chapman Stickels, 01473 372372, www.chapmanstickels.co.uk

