See how this former pub in Suffolk has been transformed into a cosy end terrace home

Part of this former pub on College Street in Bury St Edmunds has been transformed into a private residence. Picture: Lacy Scott & Knight Archant

A former pub in Bury St Edmunds has been converted into a beautiful family home and is now on the market at a guide price of £350,000.

Formerly part of the The Golden Fleece public house, this Grade II listed end terraced house on College Street in Bury St Edmunds now offers 1,109 sq ft of private living space and comes with its own courtyard garden.

The property is for sale with Lacy Scott & Knight at a guide price of £350,000 and sits in a sought-after residential area of the town. A good range of leisure facilities are nearby, as well as a number of high-quality restaurants, shopping outlets and the beautiful Abbey Gardens.

Accommodation is primarily arranged over two floors, although there is an occasional bedroom on the lower ground floor which offers a variety of potential uses, including as an office or study.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, utility/shower room and a sitting room, which is of particular note. A cosy and comfortable space, it features beautiful wooden beams and distinctive glass panels offering views into the hall.

A good-sized landing on the second floor leads on to two bedrooms and a bathroom, fitted with a panelled bath with shower over.

To the rear of the property there is a small, easy-to-maintain courtyard garden. For more information, contact Lacy Scott & Knight on 01284 748600.

PROPERTY FACTS

College Street, Bury St Edmunds

Guide price: £350,000

Lacy Scott & Knight, 01284 748600, www.lsk.co.uk

