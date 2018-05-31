Gallery

Hannah Earrey says her mental health has been much improved thans to her garden in Ipswch Picture: HANNAH EARREY Archant

Our Lockdown Garden competition is open, and some entrants are letting us know why their little patch of Suffolk is so important to them.

Hannah in her garden, hopeful to win our Lockdown Garden competition Picture: HANNAH EARREY Hannah in her garden, hopeful to win our Lockdown Garden competition Picture: HANNAH EARREY

Hannah Earrey, a 36-year-old from Ipswich, shared her pictures of the garden and explained how beneficial her garden had been to her mental health.

She said: “I can honestly say that having a garden has been a life line.

“I can lose myself in the gardening and nature and it really does help, I feel like I could be anywhere in the world.

“I encourage others to get out in there garden, start small and before you know it a small project can literally bloom.”

Steven has spent 35 years maintaining his garden in Ipswich Picture: STEVEN GRIMSEY Steven has spent 35 years maintaining his garden in Ipswich Picture: STEVEN GRIMSEY

“I have loved growing things from seeds this year,” she added.

“I have dahlias on the go, runner beans, hollylocks and Chinese lanterns.

“There is something really special about watching them germinate and sprout. It gets me up in the morning.”

We are on the hunt for your best Lockdown Gardens.

Melvin has put two months hard work to turn his garden from an open lawn to an impressive green space Picture: MELVIN VINYARD Melvin has put two months hard work to turn his garden from an open lawn to an impressive green space Picture: MELVIN VINYARD

We want you to send in your pictures and you could see your garden appear in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.

Gardens will be split into two categories: Under 150 square meters and Over 150 square meters.

And three lucky winners, chosen by Enjoy Gardening More’s Head Gardener, Peter McDermott, will walk away with hundreds of pounds of gardening vouchers.

Claire has made her garden bold and bright and repurposed other household items in her garden. This seating area used to be an unused space but was redesigned by her 17-year-old daughter Picture: CLAIRE RYCRAFT Claire has made her garden bold and bright and repurposed other household items in her garden. This seating area used to be an unused space but was redesigned by her 17-year-old daughter Picture: CLAIRE RYCRAFT

Entries are now open and gardens will appears in the newspaper up to June 20.

What are the prizes?

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Carol describes her Ipswich garden of 16 years as a 'safe haven' Picture: CAROL SHARP Carol describes her Ipswich garden of 16 years as a 'safe haven' Picture: CAROL SHARP

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

How do I enter?

Simply send your photographs to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden please include details on your email.

Linda Hardy likes to escape into her garden with a cup of tea and the cats, dogs, slow worms and birds for company Picture: LINDA HARDY Linda Hardy likes to escape into her garden with a cup of tea and the cats, dogs, slow worms and birds for company Picture: LINDA HARDY

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener, Peter McDermott, will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply.

Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.