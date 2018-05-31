See more of your entries for Suffolk’s best Lockdown Garden
PUBLISHED: 17:43 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 28 May 2020
Archant
Our Lockdown Garden competition is open, and some entrants are letting us know why their little patch of Suffolk is so important to them.
Hannah Earrey, a 36-year-old from Ipswich, shared her pictures of the garden and explained how beneficial her garden had been to her mental health.
She said: “I can honestly say that having a garden has been a life line.
“I can lose myself in the gardening and nature and it really does help, I feel like I could be anywhere in the world.
“I encourage others to get out in there garden, start small and before you know it a small project can literally bloom.”
“I have loved growing things from seeds this year,” she added.
“I have dahlias on the go, runner beans, hollylocks and Chinese lanterns.
“There is something really special about watching them germinate and sprout. It gets me up in the morning.”
We are on the hunt for your best Lockdown Gardens.
We want you to send in your pictures and you could see your garden appear in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.
Gardens will be split into two categories: Under 150 square meters and Over 150 square meters.
You may also want to watch:
And three lucky winners, chosen by Enjoy Gardening More’s Head Gardener, Peter McDermott, will walk away with hundreds of pounds of gardening vouchers.
Entries are now open and gardens will appears in the newspaper up to June 20.
What are the prizes?
• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)
How do I enter?
Simply send your photographs to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.
If you wish to tell us more about your garden please include details on your email.
Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.
Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener, Peter McDermott, will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced week commencing July 6, 2020.
Normal Archant competition rules apply.
Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.