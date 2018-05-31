Gallery

See inside the famous house which moved up a hill as it goes on the market for £1.9m

The famous Ballingdon Hall in Sudbury has gone on the market for �1.9 million, after it was moved half a mile up a hill more than 48 years ago (inset photo). Picture: JOHN ROSS/NICHOLAS PERCIVAL Inset picture is the late photograher John Ross (copyright given from his estate) and Nicholas Percival for the new pic

Ballingdon Hall provoked widespread attention in 1972 when its owners moved the manor half a mile up a hill – and now they have put it up for sale for £1.9 million so another family can enjoy the historic property.

The 16th century Grade II listed Elizabethan mansion is found just south of the market town of Sudbury and is considered to be “the oldest and largest property to be moved in one piece in the UK”.

The three-storey manor, which was built in 1590 by Sir Thomas Eden, who was the High Sheriff of Suffolk, shot to fame after its owners decided to bravely move the house half a mile away after it was “cruelly” sandwiched between new developments.

48 years ago the timber framed mansion was moved all in one piece and lowered on to new foundations, with chimneys then rebuilt at its current home at the top of Ballingdon Hill.

Rob Twitchett, agent for Nicholas Percival, said: “The house was jacked up by 12 to 15ft and supported by two huge bailey bridges. The timber framed 170-tonnne house was then rolled on 26 wheels and pulled by two tractors.

“To reduce the weight of the building five large brick chimneys were taken down along with the inglenook fireplaces and the interior walls were dismantled.

“At the time the property enjoyed considerable notoriety, featuring in national newspapers and television, including Blue Peter.

“It was estimated around 50,000 people visited the site to view the property during the move and at the time was considered to be the oldest and largest property to be moved in one piece in the country.”

Once safely installed in its new location the owners carried out an extensive programme of refurbishment, using only authentic Elizabethan oak and bricks.

The owners have lived in the house for more than 60 years, but have decided it is time to move on.

Ballingdon Hall boasts 11 bedrooms, six bathrooms and four receptions, along with stunning unbroken views across the Stour Valley and more than 20 acres.

Contact the agents Nicholas Percival for any further enquiries about the property.

