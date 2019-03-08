Logo
Property of the week - See inside £1.1m historic six-bedroom home with heated pool

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 July 2019

The Granary, Hasketon, has grounds with a swimming pool and tennis court. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

The Granary, Hasketon, has grounds with a swimming pool and tennis court. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

Take a look at our photo gallery of this six-bedroom home near Woodbridge, complete with a heated swimming pool - available for £1.1million.

The Granary, Hasketon, has a guide price of �1.1million. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECTThe Granary, Hasketon, has a guide price of �1.1million. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

As its name suggests, the Granary at Hasketon is a conversion from the granary which once served the village's former windmill.

An interior view of The Granary, Hasketon Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECTAn interior view of The Granary, Hasketon Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

It is a spacious, detached family home, set in four acres of mature gardens and grounds, and is currently on the market with Bedfords.

A beamed ceiling at The Granary, Hasketon. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECTA beamed ceiling at The Granary, Hasketon. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

The stunning property is set back from the road, with a five-bar gate leading on to a long gravel drive. Its grounds include a heated pool and tennis court, seating terraces, lawned gardens, a grassland meadow with a beech tree avenue which could be turned into a pony paddock, and a kitchen garden area.

A drone photo of The Granary, Hasketon Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECTA drone photo of The Granary, Hasketon Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

The house is part brick, part weather-boarded elevations, with a tiled roof, and has a light, airy feel, with features including wooden beams.

The kitchen at The Granary Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECTThe kitchen at The Granary Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

Downstairs, there is a reception hall and drawing room, which has a feature fireplace, as well as a dining room. Both the drawing and dining rooms have doors out on to a seating terrace.

This beautiful beamed ceiling is a feature of The Granary, Hasketon. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECTThis beautiful beamed ceiling is a feature of The Granary, Hasketon. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

The accommodation also includes a spacious kitchen-breakfast room with a beamed ceiling and an Aga, as well as an inner hall, study and family room with a wood-burning stove.

A poster from when the old Granary originally went up for sale in 1969. Picture: Rufus Owen, Full AspectA poster from when the old Granary originally went up for sale in 1969. Picture: Rufus Owen, Full Aspect

There are two staircases leading to the first floor, which has six bedrooms. In addition to the family bathroom and separate WC, both the master bedroom and second bedroom have en-suites. There are excellent views from the master bedroom.

The Granary, Hasketon, has beautiful gardens. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECTThe Granary, Hasketon, has beautiful gardens. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

The home has oil-fired central heating and a private drainage system. Additional land may be available by separate negotiation.

A view of The Granary, Hasketon. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECTA view of The Granary, Hasketon. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

Looking at the history of the old granary building, it was originally advertised for conversion to a home in 1969, when a poster advertising it described it as "a property of substance and character dating from the early 19th century."

One of the bathrooms at The Granary, Hasketon. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECTOne of the bathrooms at The Granary, Hasketon. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

If you would like to know more about The Granary, contact Bedfords' Woodbridge office on 01394 779444.

A bedroom at The Granary, Hasketon, near Woodbridge. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECTA bedroom at The Granary, Hasketon, near Woodbridge. Picture: RUFUS OWEN, FULL ASPECT

