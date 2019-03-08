Gallery

Property of the week - See inside £1.1m historic six-bedroom home with heated pool

Take a look at our photo gallery of this six-bedroom home near Woodbridge, complete with a heated swimming pool - available for £1.1million.

As its name suggests, the Granary at Hasketon is a conversion from the granary which once served the village's former windmill.

It is a spacious, detached family home, set in four acres of mature gardens and grounds, and is currently on the market with Bedfords.

The stunning property is set back from the road, with a five-bar gate leading on to a long gravel drive. Its grounds include a heated pool and tennis court, seating terraces, lawned gardens, a grassland meadow with a beech tree avenue which could be turned into a pony paddock, and a kitchen garden area.

The house is part brick, part weather-boarded elevations, with a tiled roof, and has a light, airy feel, with features including wooden beams.

Downstairs, there is a reception hall and drawing room, which has a feature fireplace, as well as a dining room. Both the drawing and dining rooms have doors out on to a seating terrace.

The accommodation also includes a spacious kitchen-breakfast room with a beamed ceiling and an Aga, as well as an inner hall, study and family room with a wood-burning stove.

There are two staircases leading to the first floor, which has six bedrooms. In addition to the family bathroom and separate WC, both the master bedroom and second bedroom have en-suites. There are excellent views from the master bedroom.

The home has oil-fired central heating and a private drainage system. Additional land may be available by separate negotiation.

Looking at the history of the old granary building, it was originally advertised for conversion to a home in 1969, when a poster advertising it described it as "a property of substance and character dating from the early 19th century."

If you would like to know more about The Granary, contact Bedfords' Woodbridge office on 01394 779444.

