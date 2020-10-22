Logo

Four-storey townhouse on the site of former Ipswich convent is for sale for £425,000

PUBLISHED: 12:28 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 22 October 2020

This modern townhouse at the St Mary's development in Ipswich is for sale at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: David Mortimer/Fine & Country

This modern townhouse at the St Mary's development in Ipswich is for sale at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: David Mortimer/Fine & Country

A five-bedroom, four-storey townhouse has come up for sale at St Mary’s in Ipswich.

This modern five-bedroom, four-storey townhouse at the sought-after St Mary’s development in Ipswich is ideal for modern town-centre living, providing excellent access to local amenities including the railway station, waterfront and hospital and within the St Mary’s and Copleston school catchment areas.

The site was originally home to the Ransomes family, then a convent and girls’ school, but was bought by Hopkins Homes in 2002. The housebuilder transformed the 11-acre site into the contemporary and popular development it is today, and this particular property is now for sale with Fine & Country at a guide price of £435,000.

The house offers generous accommodation, including an entrance hall and contemporary open-plan kitchen, dining and family room overlooking the green.

In addition there is a separate and spacious first-floor sitting room, a cloakroom, family bathroom and a bedroom that could also be used as a playroom.

On the second floor there is a study, though this could also be used as a single bedroom, and two good-sized double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. One of these also has an en suite shower room.

The third floor offers access to a boarded loft space with ladder and light and then leads into the attractive master bedroom. This enjoys double aspect dormer windows, as well as en suite with bath and shower over.

Outside, the front garden is bordered by wrought iron gates, while the rear garden is partly laid to lawn with a patio.

There is also a garage, car port and additional parking.

For more information, contact Fine & Country on 01473 289700.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Mary’s Road, Ipswich

Guide price: £425,000

Fine & Country, 01473 289700, www.fineandcountry.com

