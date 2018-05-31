More amazing entries feature in our latest lockdown garden competition gallery
PUBLISHED: 17:13 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 09 June 2020
PAMELA APPLEBY
Today we are showcasing more of the amazing gardens you have been tending during lockdown.
Entries have been pouring in for our competition to find the Best Lockdown Garden in Suffolk - but it’s not too late for you to send in your photos.
Gardens taking the spotlight today include Pamela Appleby’s wildlife-friendly garden, designed to encourage bees and butterflies.
Pauline Saward’s garden includes a smooth green lawn and an attractive fountain, while Maggie Hollington’s is full of colour.
And planters and pots abound in Eric Root’s garden, showing just how many possibilities this type of garden offers.
Although our gardeners have all been working hard, their gardens also offer lots of scope to relax, with Alison Young’s including an outdoor sofa and swinging chair.
Feeling inspired to enter? The prizes are:
• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)
To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.
If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.
Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.
The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.
Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.
Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.
