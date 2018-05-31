Logo
More amazing entries feature in our latest lockdown garden competition gallery

PUBLISHED: 17:13 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 09 June 2020

Pamela Appleby's wildlife friendly garden Picture: PAMELA APPLEBY

Pamela Appleby's wildlife friendly garden Picture: PAMELA APPLEBY

PAMELA APPLEBY

Today we are showcasing more of the amazing gardens you have been tending during lockdown.

Alison Young's garden Picture: ALISON YOUNGAlison Young's garden Picture: ALISON YOUNG

Entries have been pouring in for our competition to find the Best Lockdown Garden in Suffolk - but it’s not too late for you to send in your photos.

Ann Cutter's garden measuring in at roughly 12x6 metres Picture: ANN CUTTERAnn Cutter's garden measuring in at roughly 12x6 metres Picture: ANN CUTTER

Gardens taking the spotlight today include Pamela Appleby’s wildlife-friendly garden, designed to encourage bees and butterflies.

Eric Root's garden measuring in at roughly over 150sq metres Picture: ERIC ROOTEric Root's garden measuring in at roughly over 150sq metres Picture: ERIC ROOT

Pauline Saward’s garden includes a smooth green lawn and an attractive fountain, while Maggie Hollington’s is full of colour.

Deborah Alexander's garden measuring in at roughly 11x4 metres Picture: DEBORAH ALEXANDERDeborah Alexander's garden measuring in at roughly 11x4 metres Picture: DEBORAH ALEXANDER

And planters and pots abound in Eric Root’s garden, showing just how many possibilities this type of garden offers.

Maggie Hollington's garden measuring at roughly 180sq metres Picture: MAGGIE HOLLINGTONMaggie Hollington's garden measuring at roughly 180sq metres Picture: MAGGIE HOLLINGTON

Although our gardeners have all been working hard, their gardens also offer lots of scope to relax, with Alison Young’s including an outdoor sofa and swinging chair.

Pauline Saward's garden measuring in at 400sq metres Picture: PAULINE SAWARDPauline Saward's garden measuring in at 400sq metres Picture: PAULINE SAWARD

Feeling inspired to enter? The prizes are:

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

READ MORE: Time capsule garden honours those we have lost during pandemic

