How you could get on the property ladder in Suffolk for £70,000 or less

PUBLISHED: 10:46 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 25 July 2020

A studio flat in St George's Street, Ipswich, is available for offers over £70,000 Picture: LEADERS

LEADERS

Want to buy a home for £70,000 or less? Here are a range of properties in Suffolk to give you some ideas, from studio flats to a barge.

An interior of the studio flat in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: LEADERSAn interior of the studio flat in St George's Street, Ipswich Picture: LEADERS

Whether you are a first-time buyer, an investor inspired by Homes Under the Hammer or searching for a sheltered retirement flat, there are properties available in this price range.

Studio flat for £70,000

A recently-renovated spacious studio flat in St George’s Street, Ipswich, is being marketed for £70,000, with no onward chain.

The ground-floor flat has a living area, separate modern fitted kitchen and a modern fitted bathroom, and benefits from electric heating.

This Dutch barge moored at Ramsholt is available for �49,900 Picture: CLARKE & SIMPSONThis Dutch barge moored at Ramsholt is available for �49,900 Picture: CLARKE & SIMPSON

Although it is close to the town centre, it is set back from the main road to ensure peace and quiet, with residents’ permit parking.

It has a low service charge and ground rent, with a lease of 164 years.

For more information, contact Leaders’ Ipswich office on 01473 214441.

Barge for £49,900

An interior view of the Dutch barge at Ramsholt Picture: CLARKE & SIMPSONAn interior view of the Dutch barge at Ramsholt Picture: CLARKE & SIMPSON

If you are looking for a really different place to live, how about a 50ft Dutch barge on the Deben?

A barge currently moored in the village of Ramsholt, near Woodbridge, is currently available for under £50,000.

It has a 80hp Ford engine. and the living accommodation includes a double cabin, living room with a woodburner, bathroom, flush WC and fitted galley, including a gas cooker, fridge, washing machine, microwave and electric water heater.

The barge, which would be suitable as a home or Airbnb, was refitted and rewired in 2018 and has until recently been used for sea-going trips. T

A flat in Ashmere Grove, Ipswich, is on the market for £65,000 Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATESA flat in Ashmere Grove, Ipswich, is on the market for £65,000 Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

The purchaser could keep its current mooring if desired, at a cost of £50 per week, plus the cost of electricity. For more details, call Clarke and Simpson in Framlingham on 01728 724200.

One-bedroom flat for £65,000

A one-bedroom flat in Ashmere Grove, Ipswich, is currently on the market for £65,000, for cash buyers only, with no onward chain.

The property benefits from double glazing, electric heating, some replaced flooring and a parking area, although it does require some improvement. The accommodation includes a hallway with a built-in cupboard and access to loft, with a living room, kitchen, bedroom and a hard-standing parking area to the front,

The kitchen of the flat in Ashmere Grove, Ipswich Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATESThe kitchen of the flat in Ashmere Grove, Ipswich Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

The property only has a 56-year lease, and cash buyers are therefore preferred.

For more details, call Nicholas Estates in Ipswich on 01473 215743.

Modern studio flat for £60,000

The Lowestoft area currently has a number of properties in the £70,000 or less price range, including a modern-built studio apartment in Harebell Way, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

This flat in Harebell Way, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, has a guide price of £60,000 Picture: YOUR MOVE OLIVER JAMESThis flat in Harebell Way, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, has a guide price of £60,000 Picture: YOUR MOVE OLIVER JAMES

It is on the market for offers over £60,000.

The accommodation includes a sitting-room/bedroom, a kitchen with fitted units and a double-glazed rear window, and a bathroom.

There is also a single garage with an up-and-over door. The property has no onward chain.

For more information, contact Your Move Oliver James in Lowestoft on 01502 534998.

The bedroom/sitting room of the flat in Harebell Way, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft Picture: YOUR MOVE OLIVER JAMESThe bedroom/sitting room of the flat in Harebell Way, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft Picture: YOUR MOVE OLIVER JAMES

Very sheltered flat for £49,000

If you are an older home-buyer who has care needs, and perhaps looking to downsize, a flat in a purpose-built very sheltered complex could be the answer.

A one-bedroom apartment in Mere View, Haughley, near Stowmarket, is available for £49,000. Anyone buying this flat must be over 55 and require a minimum of two hours assistance per week.

The first floor flat, with a lift, has a living room with a bay window and Juliet balcony, kitchen, bedroom and en-suite wet room, as well as a cloakroom.

This very sheltered flat in Haughley, for over-55s only, is available for £47,000 Picture: LACY SCOTT & KNIGHTThis very sheltered flat in Haughley, for over-55s only, is available for £47,000 Picture: LACY SCOTT & KNIGHT

There is a good range of communal facilities. including a residents’ lounge, cafe and laundry room, as well as communal gardens.

For more details, call Lacy Scott and Knight in Stowmarket on 01449 612384.

This very sheltered flat in Haughley, for over-55s only, is available for £47,000 Picture: LACY SCOTT & KNIGHTThis very sheltered flat in Haughley, for over-55s only, is available for £47,000 Picture: LACY SCOTT & KNIGHT

