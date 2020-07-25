How you could get on the property ladder in Suffolk for £70,000 or less
PUBLISHED: 10:46 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 25 July 2020
LEADERS
Want to buy a home for £70,000 or less? Here are a range of properties in Suffolk to give you some ideas, from studio flats to a barge.
Whether you are a first-time buyer, an investor inspired by Homes Under the Hammer or searching for a sheltered retirement flat, there are properties available in this price range.
Studio flat for £70,000
A recently-renovated spacious studio flat in St George’s Street, Ipswich, is being marketed for £70,000, with no onward chain.
The ground-floor flat has a living area, separate modern fitted kitchen and a modern fitted bathroom, and benefits from electric heating.
Although it is close to the town centre, it is set back from the main road to ensure peace and quiet, with residents’ permit parking.
It has a low service charge and ground rent, with a lease of 164 years.
For more information, contact Leaders’ Ipswich office on 01473 214441.
Barge for £49,900
If you are looking for a really different place to live, how about a 50ft Dutch barge on the Deben?
A barge currently moored in the village of Ramsholt, near Woodbridge, is currently available for under £50,000.
It has a 80hp Ford engine. and the living accommodation includes a double cabin, living room with a woodburner, bathroom, flush WC and fitted galley, including a gas cooker, fridge, washing machine, microwave and electric water heater.
The barge, which would be suitable as a home or Airbnb, was refitted and rewired in 2018 and has until recently been used for sea-going trips. T
The purchaser could keep its current mooring if desired, at a cost of £50 per week, plus the cost of electricity. For more details, call Clarke and Simpson in Framlingham on 01728 724200.
One-bedroom flat for £65,000
A one-bedroom flat in Ashmere Grove, Ipswich, is currently on the market for £65,000, for cash buyers only, with no onward chain.
The property benefits from double glazing, electric heating, some replaced flooring and a parking area, although it does require some improvement. The accommodation includes a hallway with a built-in cupboard and access to loft, with a living room, kitchen, bedroom and a hard-standing parking area to the front,
The property only has a 56-year lease, and cash buyers are therefore preferred.
For more details, call Nicholas Estates in Ipswich on 01473 215743.
Modern studio flat for £60,000
The Lowestoft area currently has a number of properties in the £70,000 or less price range, including a modern-built studio apartment in Harebell Way, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.
It is on the market for offers over £60,000.
The accommodation includes a sitting-room/bedroom, a kitchen with fitted units and a double-glazed rear window, and a bathroom.
There is also a single garage with an up-and-over door. The property has no onward chain.
For more information, contact Your Move Oliver James in Lowestoft on 01502 534998.
Very sheltered flat for £49,000
If you are an older home-buyer who has care needs, and perhaps looking to downsize, a flat in a purpose-built very sheltered complex could be the answer.
A one-bedroom apartment in Mere View, Haughley, near Stowmarket, is available for £49,000. Anyone buying this flat must be over 55 and require a minimum of two hours assistance per week.
The first floor flat, with a lift, has a living room with a bay window and Juliet balcony, kitchen, bedroom and en-suite wet room, as well as a cloakroom.
There is a good range of communal facilities. including a residents’ lounge, cafe and laundry room, as well as communal gardens.
For more details, call Lacy Scott and Knight in Stowmarket on 01449 612384.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.