See what new 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich could look like

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Developers behind divisive plans to build 2,700 homes to the east of Ipswich have said a ‘garden village’ style development is the key to Suffolk’s housing needs instead of extending small market towns.

The masterplan for the Orwell Green Garden Village proposals Picture: GLADMAN The masterplan for the Orwell Green Garden Village proposals Picture: GLADMAN

Cheshire-based developers Gladman unveiled the Orwell Green Garden Village plan for a 355-acre greenfield site between Trinity Park on the edge of Ipswich and Bucklesham Village.

Around 200 people attended the exhibition event on Friday at Bucklesham Village Hall, before more feedback was gathered at Woodbridge Library on Saturday morning.

They were able to see detailed plans, plus an artist’s impression of what the new development could look like.

Helen Ball, planning director from Gladman, said: “Housing doesn’t just work in a local authority boundary – we know Ipswich is quite constrained in terms of where the housing can go, so it’s not necessarily just to meet Suffolk Coastal’s housing requirements but to meet the wider housing market demand.”

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Mrs Ball said the development will provide a health centre, community hall, two primary schools, pharmacy, pub, sports and play areas and a number of small retail units, which would help with job creation and economic growth in the area.

“We provide the elements that creates the community – it’s about creating the community not just the housing.”

The proposals do not form a part of Suffolk Coastal District Council’s new local plan, and were “speculative” according to local councillor Susan Harvey.

Question marks had been raised over the level of capacity in the nearby high schools, which would be required to take on children from the area, as well as plans to form another roundabout on the A12 just past the Seven Hills junction.

Gladman acknowledged it did not currently have all the answers, and said that feedback would be collated, taken on board and implemented.

But it has already proved divisive.

One objector, who did not wish to be named said: “The whole infrastructure is not suitable. They talk about protecting savannahs in Brazil but what about us protecting the agricultural land in our area?”

Locals also said the land was a key habitat for red deer, owls and other wildlife.

Nearby resident Nick Smith however said: “I think it is a good idea. There is definitely a need for new housing and the website shows the background for a garden village rather than an extension to existing villages.”

The deadline for feedback as part of the consultation is December 21, after which it will be assessed, collated and acted upon by the developers.

An outline application is expected to be submitted in early 2019.

To view the plans and leave your feedback, visit the website here.