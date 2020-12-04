Former Grade II listed chapel is for sale on a popular high street – but there’s something unexpected in the garden

Logo

PUBLISHED: 12:44 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 04 December 2020

A beautifully presented Georgian townhouse, on the site of a former chapel, has come up for sale in Hadleigh.

There’s plenty of character at this Grade II listed property on Hadleigh high street – including remnants of its former life as a chapel.

According to selling agents Chapman Stickels, the property was a former Georgian chapel and was deconsecrated around 100 years ago, but the rear garden still contains a number of headstones dating back to the mid-to-late 19th century. The house, along with its garden and a former horse and carriage drive, is currently for sale at a guide price of £575,000.

In recent years, the property has been painstakingly refurbished and now features a wealth of distinctive period features alongside a more contemporary look. More modern changes have also been completed at the property, including a complete rewiring and the installation of a new plumbing and heating system. Work has also been undertaken on the roof.

Chapman Stickels describe the layout at the property, which offers in excess of 2,000 sq ft, as “unorthodox” in a property of this style, which has open-plan living at its heart. There is also a ground-floor cloakroom and a conservatory – although planning permission exists to convert this into a more appropriate garden room.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, including two en suites, and the master which features large sash windows overlooking the town’s high street.

The property also comes with ample off-road parking and a south-facing garden at the rear.

For more information, contact Chapman Stickels on 01473 372372.

PROPERTY FACTS

9 High Street, Hadleigh

Guide price: £575,000

Chapman Stickels, 01473 372372, www.chapmanstickels.co.uk

