Rare 16th century Suffolk longhouse with a beautiful barn conversion goes up for sale for £1.4m

Lodge Farm and The Garden Barn in Laxfield near Woodbridge is on the market at a guide price of £1.4m. Picture: Fine & Country Archant

A Grade II listed longhouse with a converted barn, six acres of land and a private woodland has come up for sale in Laxfield near Woodbridge.

Lodge Farm in Laxfield is everything you’d expect a Suffolk longhouse to be. Built in the 16th century, it’s a substantial Grade II listed home with a Suffolk pink colour wash and a newly thatched roof and is for sale with Fine & Country at a guide price of £1,400,000.

The property has gone through something of a transition since the Auchterlonie family bought it almost 15 years ago. “Over the years, the property and grounds have transitioned from a working farm to a wonderful family home, combining the character and warmth of the main thatched longhouse, the pristine converted barn and the freedom of the spacious garden and grounds where the children and numerous pets have enjoyed so much fun,” says Lisa Auchterlonie.

“It’s a magical place to bring a young family up, and we will leave with many happy memories here.

“Laxfield is also such a lovely, friendly village with quintessentially British elements, including a thriving village cricket team – and who wouldn’t want to enjoy a pint or two straight from the barrel in the beer garden down the Low House?

“With our children now young adults and ready to fly the nest, it’s time to move to a slightly smaller family home, hopefully not too far away, and hand over the keys for another family to enjoys its magic.”

The accommodation at Lodge Farm is certainly sprawling, and the ground floor includes three reception rooms, a games room, office and beautiful country-style kitchen with an Aga. There are five bedrooms upstairs, plus a spacious family bathroom with roll-top bath and a separate shower room.

In addition to the main longhouse, the property also includes a separate dwelling known as The Garden Barn. This characterful two-bedroom barn conversion offers completely separate accommodation and sits within lovely walled gardens. It would be a comfortable home for older relatives or could even be used as a profitable holiday let.

Its layout includes a kitchen/breakfast room with breakfast bar, living room, shower room and dining room on the ground floor – although this could also be converted into an extra bedroom if required. Upstairs there are two good-sized bedrooms, both with en suite shower/bath rooms.

The property also comes with plenty of space for off-road parking and a large hard-standing area suitable for cars and boats.

The grounds of Lodge Farm extend to approximately six acres and, to the left, there is a lovely wooded area. The rear garden, extending to approximately two-thirds of an acre, is south-facing and mainly laid to lawn with a large pond and a variety of mature trees. There are also two good-sized outbuildings.

For more information about this property, please contact Fine & Country on 01394 446007.

PROPERTY FACTS

Lodge Farm and The Garden Barn, Laxfield

Guide price: £1,400,000

Fine & Country Woodbridge, 01394 446007, www.fineandcountry.com

