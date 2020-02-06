Yours for £2.5m - a moated 16th-century family home with heated pool
PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 February 2020
© chris rawlings 2019
A moated 16th-century family home with a heated pool could be yours for £2.5million.
Harleston Hall, which is currently on the market with Savills, wouldn't look out of place in a television period drama, with a gravel driveway leading to the striking Grade II listed property.
But this historic home in the village of Harleston, near Stowmarket, also boasts mod cons including a modern kitchen and an impressive heated indoor swimming pool.
While the house has a late 16th century core, major extension and remodelling work took place in the 1800s.
Inside the property today, there is plenty of living space which retains original features such as exposed beams and open fireplaces.
The front door leads to an entrance lobby, with double doors to the hallway, which features a curved staircase leading to the upper floors. There's also a cloakroom off the hallway.
Doors lead to the drawing room, with open fireplace and access to the garden, and the sitting room, also with an open fireplace.
The modern kitchen includes plenty of cupboard space, granite work surfaces and, inside a recess with oak lintel, an oil-fired four-oven Aga. There is also a granite covered island, with more drawers and cupboards, and a walk-in larder.
Bi-fold doors lead to the conservatory, with its terracotta floor and wood-burning stove.
There's also a work room off the kitchen, with a door leading to the boot room/wine store.
Four en-suite bedrooms - and possible fifth bedroom
A further door from the kitchen opens onto a passageway leading to a cloakroom/shower room and boiler room. At the far end is a study.
On the first floor, there is a master suite with dressing room, extensive wardrobes and spacious en suite bathroom and a further three bedrooms all with en suite bath/shower rooms.
The second floor has a possible fifth bedroom and storage room.
Outside, the house is approached via electric wrought-iron gates across a gravel driveway, with lawns either side. The drive leads to an area of gravel parking in front of the property. There is a lawn area with herbaceous borders outside the front of the house enclosed by a low brick wall to the north.
To the south of the house is a terrace, which overlooks the moat. An island in the moat, reached by a timber bridge, contains a weeping ash.
There are two brick/tile stores to the east of the main house. To the west of the property, there is a large complex comprising garaging for five vehicles, with secure store, and an area with consent for use as personal/staff accommodation, comprising a large room, at present used for gym purposes, galley kitchen area and cloakroom.
Heated swimming pool and large modern barn
A small lobby leads to a heated indoor swimming pool with a non-slip surround. At the far end is access to a storage room, changing room, cloakroom/shower room and boiler room.
To the west of this area is a large modern barn. The rest of the grounds are open pastures interspersed with trees.
In the grounds, there is a further detached property - the Old Granary - which includes an entrance hall, boiler room/laundry and shower room, and sitting room/bedroom. A large, fully fitted kitchen leads to the dining room, which can also be accessed from the large sitting room via a lobby. The first floor comprises two large bedrooms with bath/shower facilities.
Harleston Hall is currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £2.5million. To arrange a viewing, call 01473 234800.