Logo
Gallery

Yours for £2.5m - a moated 16th-century family home with heated pool

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 February 2020

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

© chris rawlings 2019

A moated 16th-century family home with a heated pool could be yours for £2.5million.

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

Harleston Hall, which is currently on the market with Savills, wouldn't look out of place in a television period drama, with a gravel driveway leading to the striking Grade II listed property.

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

But this historic home in the village of Harleston, near Stowmarket, also boasts mod cons including a modern kitchen and an impressive heated indoor swimming pool.

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

While the house has a late 16th century core, major extension and remodelling work took place in the 1800s.

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

Inside the property today, there is plenty of living space which retains original features such as exposed beams and open fireplaces.

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

The front door leads to an entrance lobby, with double doors to the hallway, which features a curved staircase leading to the upper floors. There's also a cloakroom off the hallway.

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

Doors lead to the drawing room, with open fireplace and access to the garden, and the sitting room, also with an open fireplace.

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

The modern kitchen includes plenty of cupboard space, granite work surfaces and, inside a recess with oak lintel, an oil-fired four-oven Aga. There is also a granite covered island, with more  drawers and cupboards, and a walk-in larder.

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

Bi-fold doors lead to the conservatory, with its terracotta floor and wood-burning stove.

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

There's also a work room off the kitchen, with a door leading to the boot room/wine store.

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

Four en-suite bedrooms - and possible fifth bedroom

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

A further door from the kitchen opens onto a passageway leading to a cloakroom/shower room and boiler room. At the far end is a study.

Harleston Hall Picture: Chris RawlingsHarleston Hall Picture: Chris Rawlings

On the first floor, there is a master suite with dressing room, extensive wardrobes and spacious en suite bathroom and a further three bedrooms all with en suite bath/shower rooms.

The second floor has a possible fifth bedroom and storage room.

Outside, the house is approached via electric wrought-iron gates across a gravel driveway, with lawns either side. The drive leads to an area of gravel parking in front of the property. There is a lawn area with herbaceous borders outside the front of the house enclosed by a low brick wall to the north.

To the south of the house is a terrace, which overlooks the moat. An island in the moat, reached by a timber bridge, contains a weeping ash.

There are two brick/tile stores to the east of the main house. To the west of the property, there is a large complex comprising garaging for five vehicles, with secure store, and an area with consent for use as personal/staff accommodation, comprising a large room, at present used for gym purposes, galley kitchen area and cloakroom.

Heated swimming pool and large modern barn

A small lobby leads to a heated indoor swimming pool with a non-slip surround. At the far end is access to a storage room, changing room, cloakroom/shower room and boiler room.

To the west of this area is a large modern barn. The rest of the grounds are open pastures interspersed with trees.

In the grounds, there is a further detached property - the Old Granary - which includes an entrance hall, boiler room/laundry and shower room, and sitting room/bedroom. A large, fully fitted kitchen leads to the dining room, which can also be accessed from the large sitting room via a lobby. The first floor comprises two large bedrooms with bath/shower facilities.

Harleston Hall is currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £2.5million. To arrange a viewing, call 01473 234800.

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Barclays bank evacuated after strong smell of burning

Firefighters have evacuated the Barclays bank. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Car flips onto side in three-vehicle crash

A three vehicle collision is blocking a road in Tiptree. Picture: ESSEX ROADS POLICING UNIT

More victims come forward after body builder claims he was abused at boarding school

Body-bulder Aarron Lambo and solcitor Kathy Yates Picture: AARRON LAMBO/FACEBOOK

WATCH: World’s biggest gathering of clowns comes to Lowestoft

Clowns from across the globe have gathered together in Lowestoft for the world clown convention Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Sunderland preview, selection decisions and Town’s promotion chances after a rocky week

Paul Lambert must decide whether to start Tomas Holy or Will Norris in goal this weekend.
Drive 24