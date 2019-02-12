Logo

A home with a swimming pool and a yoga studio could be yours for £1.8m

PUBLISHED: 15:10 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 27 February 2019

Hill Farm House could be yours for �1.8m it has a heated swimming pool, a yoga studio and five bedrooms Picture: BEDFORDS

A west Suffolk home with five bedrooms, a guest annexe and a setting surrounded by farmland, has gone on the market.

Hill Farm House is located in Drinkstone, near Bury St Edmunds, and is currently on the market for £1,895,000.

The property has an array of luxurious features including an outside heated swimming pool, a barn which has been converted into a yoga studio and a two-floor guest annexe.

The gorgeous property is a grade II listed farmhouse and it is thought that it dates back to the 18th Century.

When you enter the three-floor home you are greeted by the reception hall which has a cosy large fireplace, a cloakroom, and a staircase to the first floor.

South of the reception is the stunning study which has built-in shelves and an open fireplace to create the perfect learning environment.

Next is the spacious sitting room which has a storage cupboard, another cloakroom and leads to the dining room.

Following on from there is the dreamy kitchen which is very modern and has access to the walled courtyard garden.

It is equipped with a four ring hob, granite work tops and a breakfast bar. There is also enough space for three fridge freezers and two double ovens, so you never have to worry about where you are going to store your food shop.

A glazed link then leads into a 25ft office and gym which both have courtyard views.

Taking a look upstairs you will find the master suite which overlooks the garden, features a walk-through wardrobe, and a large en-suite bathroom.

The bathroom has a gorgeous freestanding bath, a big walk-in shower and twin wash hand basins.

Next up along the corridor is the handy laundry room for all your storage needs.

The floor is then finished off with a double bedroom, the family bathroom and a guest bedroom which includes a shower room.

The next flight of stairs leads to two more double bedrooms with their own shower rooms and a study area.

Outside is the granary, which has been converted into a guest annexe, and has a free-standing roll top bath, a shower room and a ladder leading to a second floor. The further floor has not yet been converted but has planning permission to provide a spacious sitting room.

There are also two barns – a north and a south one.

The north barn has a workshop and a separate yoga studio, the south barn is a 1,400sq ft modern office space.

In terms of garden, the farmhouse is approached at the end of a no-through lane, which is accessed by an electric five-bar gate system.

It has plenty of space for parking, a stunning pond and an impressive tennis court.

See inside this dreamy Quayside Complex - which could be yours for £1.2million

