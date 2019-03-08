Gallery

See inside stunning home with a heated swimming pool and five acres of land

Could this be your dream home? Picture: JACKSON-STOPS JACKSON-STOPS

A west Suffolk property which has seven bedrooms and enough parking for 10 cars has gone on the market.

Look at that gorgeous pool! Picture: JACKSON-STOPS Look at that gorgeous pool! Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Shop Hill, located in Wickhambrook, near Bury St Edmunds, is currently for sale for £995,000.

The grade II family home features three reception rooms, four bathrooms and various outbuildings.

When you enter the property you are greeted by a reception hall which contains a staircase that leads to the first and second floors, the cellar and the principal reception rooms.

Shop Hill is pretty in pink in Wickhambrook Picture: JACKSON-STOPS Shop Hill is pretty in pink in Wickhambrook Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

At the front of the property is the drawing room with sash windows and it also features a fireplace with stone surround and mantle and Georgian panelling.

The dining room is to the rear and has exposed wall timbers, a built-in corner cupboard and a fireplace.

When you take a look at the fabulous open plan kitchen/family room it has a timber-framed fitted kitchen with solid oak work surfaces and a number of appliances - including an integrated Bosch dishwasher, larder fridge and a four oven electric Aga range cooker.

One of the four bathrooms in the property Picture: JACKSON-STOPS One of the four bathrooms in the property Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

There is good space for a large breakfast table and to the other half of the room there is a comfortable sitting area.

This room also benefits from French doors leading to the rear garden and access to the rear hall and utility room. There is also a cloakroom and cellar. On the first floor there are four large bedrooms, served by three bathrooms and two staircases.

The two staircases continue up to the second floor with three further bedrooms, all of which can access the large central family bathroom.

The bedroom is lovely and spacious Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The bedroom is lovely and spacious Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

When looking outside there is a dreamy heated swimming pool, a former stable block and an outbuilding.

The former stable block contains the shower room/wc which leads out to the pool. It would also make a great storage space/garage.

A detached Nissan Hut outbuilding has also been retained and used successfully as a workshop but does require some updating.

The property has seven bedrooms Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The property has seven bedrooms Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

We love the timber frames Picture: JACKSON-STOPS We love the timber frames Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The beams in this room add real character Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The beams in this room add real character Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Would you like to live here? Picture: JACKSON-STOPS Would you like to live here? Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

A stunning free standing bath is in this bathroom Picture: JACKSON-STOPS A stunning free standing bath is in this bathroom Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The home sits on 5 acres of land Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The home sits on 5 acres of land Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

There is so much potential and storage with the outbuildings Picture: JACKSON-STOPS There is so much potential and storage with the outbuildings Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The kitchen is stunning Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The kitchen is stunning Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The cute wishing well is a lovely touch Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The cute wishing well is a lovely touch Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

A sitting room at Shop Hill, Wickhambrook Picture: JACKSON-STOPS A sitting room at Shop Hill, Wickhambrook Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

This looks cosy Picture: JACKSON-STOPS This looks cosy Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

We are loving the fire place Picture: JACKSON-STOPS We are loving the fire place Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

A nice dining area Picture: JACKSON-STOPS A nice dining area Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Another place to sit and relax Picture: JACKSON-STOPS Another place to sit and relax Picture: JACKSON-STOPS