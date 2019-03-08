See inside stunning home with a heated swimming pool and five acres of land
PUBLISHED: 14:01 21 April 2019
A west Suffolk property which has seven bedrooms and enough parking for 10 cars has gone on the market.
Shop Hill, located in Wickhambrook, near Bury St Edmunds, is currently for sale for £995,000.
The grade II family home features three reception rooms, four bathrooms and various outbuildings.
When you enter the property you are greeted by a reception hall which contains a staircase that leads to the first and second floors, the cellar and the principal reception rooms.
At the front of the property is the drawing room with sash windows and it also features a fireplace with stone surround and mantle and Georgian panelling.
The dining room is to the rear and has exposed wall timbers, a built-in corner cupboard and a fireplace.
When you take a look at the fabulous open plan kitchen/family room it has a timber-framed fitted kitchen with solid oak work surfaces and a number of appliances - including an integrated Bosch dishwasher, larder fridge and a four oven electric Aga range cooker.
There is good space for a large breakfast table and to the other half of the room there is a comfortable sitting area.
This room also benefits from French doors leading to the rear garden and access to the rear hall and utility room. There is also a cloakroom and cellar. On the first floor there are four large bedrooms, served by three bathrooms and two staircases.
The two staircases continue up to the second floor with three further bedrooms, all of which can access the large central family bathroom.
When looking outside there is a dreamy heated swimming pool, a former stable block and an outbuilding.
The former stable block contains the shower room/wc which leads out to the pool. It would also make a great storage space/garage.
A detached Nissan Hut outbuilding has also been retained and used successfully as a workshop but does require some updating.
