What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES Nicholas Estates

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The location for the new million-pound house Spendrift. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES The location for the new million-pound house Spendrift. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

A brand new home in Felixstowe, Spendrift, is due to be completed early in 2019, and carries a £1million price tag. Located at The Ferry, Old Felixstowe, this unusual property will have balconies with panoramic sea views, plus views over Felixstowe golf course. Standing on stilts, the individually-styled property will have three bedrooms, with a cloakroom and en-suite to the master bedroom, and an open-plan kitchen/dining area.

There will also be a garage and parking. The buyer can tailor internal specifications. For more information, contact Nicholas Estates in Felixstowe on 01394 282828.

This home in Aldeburgh is available for �1million. Picture: BEDFORDS This home in Aldeburgh is available for �1million. Picture: BEDFORDS

A million pounds is also the guide price for a double-bay, red-brick house in Aldeburgh, just a short walk from the beach and with stunning views over the town to the sea. “Toppers” has a living room opening on to a conservatory, which leads through to the garden, a dining room, fitted kitchen and utility room, plus a second sitting room/study and downstairs cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms including a master bedroom with a walk-in dressing room, and two family bathrooms. Outside, there is a garage and parking for one car, while the back garden is mainly laid to lawn with a patio and borders. The property would benefit from some updating and could also possibly be extended. For more details, contact Bedfords in Aldeburgh on 01728 454505.

An interior from "Toppers" in Aldeburgh, which is on the market for £1million. Picture: BEDFORDS An interior from "Toppers" in Aldeburgh, which is on the market for £1million. Picture: BEDFORDS

An unusual, spacious house in the centre of historic Coggeshall in north is on the market for £950,000. The semi-detached three-floor home has five bedrooms and three reception rooms.

On the ground floor, there is a kitchen-breakfast room, leading through to a pantry, as well as a study, dining room and drawing room. There are electric gates leading through to outbuildings and ample parking. For more details, contact Philip James Estates in Coggeshall on 01376 563656.

This five-bedroom home in Coggeshall is on the market for £950,000. Picture: PHILIP JAMES ESTATES This five-bedroom home in Coggeshall is on the market for £950,000. Picture: PHILIP JAMES ESTATES

If you are a buyer lucky enough to have a cool £1.25million to spend, a beautiful thatched farmhouse in a picturesque Suffolk village could be yours. This historic property in Heveningham, close to the Heritage Coast, is Grade II listed, in 53 acres of grounds including 40 acres of woodlands. There are also barns included, so it could be ideal for people with interests in livestock or horses.

Goodwins Farm is timber-framed, and the thatch has recently been fully replaced. The house is packed with period features, and has a kitchen/breakfast room with an Aga, a drawing/dining room with an open fireplace, an L-shaped garden room with woodburning stove and a utility room, including shower room. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with an en-suite dressing room, as well as a bathroom and two other bedrooms. For more details, contact Fine & Country on 01394 446007.

An interior view of the house in East Street, Coggeshall, on the market for £950,000. Picture: PHILIP JAMES ESTATES An interior view of the house in East Street, Coggeshall, on the market for £950,000. Picture: PHILIP JAMES ESTATES

New on the market, a Grade II listed, extended timber-framed farmhouse in Bradfield St George, near Bury St Edmunds, would make a fantastic family home for those with £995,000 to spend. Cargate House retains numerous original period features, complemented by a modern kitchen extension.

The spacious downstairs accommodation includes a playroom, study, sitting room, dining room, and a lovely open-plan kitchen/breakfast room/snug, while upstairs there are five bedrooms, plus a separate one-bedroom guest annexe. The grounds include a garage and barn. For more details, call Bedfords in Bury St Edmunds on 01284 769999.

This picturesque farmhouse in Heveningham is available for £1.25million from Fine & Country. Picture: MICHAEL WILLIS-BETTS/FINE & COUNTRY This picturesque farmhouse in Heveningham is available for £1.25million from Fine & Country. Picture: MICHAEL WILLIS-BETTS/FINE & COUNTRY

A home offering the best of both worlds is Driftway House in Woodbridge, which is in a semi-rural setting but within easy walking distance of the town centre. It has a guide price of £1,125,000. This is a modern house built to a traditional design, which was purchased from Charles Gray Homes in 2008. The kitchen/breakfast room has a handbuilt Ashford and Brooks kitchen, while other features include a beautiful, large conservatory, dining room, study, drawing room and double garage.

The house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms/shower rooms, while another attraction is its mature landscaped garden. To find out more, call Fenn Wright in Woodbridge on 01394 333346.