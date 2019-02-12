From a bungalow to a penthouse, what homes will £300,000 buy you in Suffolk or north Essex?

The conservatory of the bungalow in Hollow Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN William H Brown

What kind of property will around £300,000 buy you in East Anglia? What about a bungalow in Bury St Edmunds, an apartment in Ipswich or a penthouse in Colchester?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This bungalow in Hollow Road, Bury St Edmunds, is available for offers over £300,000. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN This bungalow in Hollow Road, Bury St Edmunds, is available for offers over £300,000. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN

A bungalow in Hollow Road, Bury St Edmunds, has gone on the market inviting offers in excess of £300,000. It is close to the town centre, in a non-estate position, and has a large plot, with a large garden and plenty of off-road parking, as well as a workshop, summerhouse and shed.

The garden of the bungalow in Hollow Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN The garden of the bungalow in Hollow Road, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN

The accommodation includes a lounge, dining area, kitchen area, utility area, and conservatory with double-glazed French doors. It also has three bedrooms, a family bathroom and a cloakroom. For more information, contact William H Brown in Bury St Edmunds on 01284 762131.

A three-bedroom apartment within this listed buiilding in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, has a guide price of �275,000. Picture: FENN WRIGHT A three-bedroom apartment within this listed buiilding in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, has a guide price of �275,000. Picture: FENN WRIGHT

On the east side of Ipswich, a three-bedroom duplex apartment in a Grade II listed building in Woodbridge Road, is available for guide price of £275,000. The building was renovated into six separate apartments by the Ipswich Preservation Society in 1985,and has many period features including 9ft ceilings, archways and sliding sash windows. It also has a private courtyard garden and allocated parking.

There are many period features within this apartment in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich. Picture: FENN WRIGHT There are many period features within this apartment in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich. Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The accommodation includes a reception hall, kitchen-breakfast room and sitting room with a sash bay window overlooking the front garden. There are two double bedrooms, one of which has also has a bay window, and a single bedroom. As well as the main bathroom, the master bedroom has an en-suite shower room. For information, contact Fenn Wright in Ipswich on 01473 232700.

This two-bedroom penthouse in Colchester has a guide price of £325,000. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS This two-bedroom penthouse in Colchester has a guide price of £325,000. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS

You could also choose apartment living in Colchester, where an elegant two-bedroom penthouse in the Station Square develoopment is available with a guide price of £325,000. This is one of 10 rooftop apartments, and has a light feel with breathtaking views.

Views from the windows at the penthouse flat in Station Square, Colchester. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS Views from the windows at the penthouse flat in Station Square, Colchester. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS

The accommodation includes a large kitchen/living room area and balcony. There is also a bathroom and the master bedroom is en-suite. There is a secure entrance and it is close to the North Station, with parking available by negotiation. For more details, contact Palmer & Partners in Colchester on 01206 572233.

This property in Looe Road, Felixstowe, is available for £275,000. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES This property in Looe Road, Felixstowe, is available for £275,000. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

If you fancy living in the Old Felixstowe area, a three-bedroom house in Looe Road has no onward chain, and is on the market for £275,000. Downstairs, there is an entrance hall. lounge, kitchen and dining areas. The upstairs accommodation includes three bedrooms and a bathroom.

An interior photo of the house in Looe Road, Felixstowe. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES An interior photo of the house in Looe Road, Felixstowe. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a paved patio area. There is also a garage and off-road parking. To find out more, contact Nicholas Estates in Felixstowe on 01394 282828.

This modern three-bedroom terraced house in Nacton has a guide price of �300,000. Picture: FENN WRIGHT This modern three-bedroom terraced house in Nacton has a guide price of �300,000. Picture: FENN WRIGHT

If you are looking for a modern home in a village just outside Ipswich, this house in School Hill, Nacton, could fit the bill, with a guide price of £300,000. The three-bedroom terrace was built in 2006, and has a well-fitted open-plan kitchen-diner, including solid wood work surfaces,with French doors to the rear garden. There is also a sitting room and downstairs cloakroom. The master bedroom has an en-suite shower and there is also a family bathroom.

The kitchen-diner of the home in Nacton. Picture: FENN WRIGHT The kitchen-diner of the home in Nacton. Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Outside, the front and rear gardens are largely laid to lawn, and there is also a patio at the rear and a garden shed. There are two allocated parking spaces at the front of the house. For more details, contact Fenn Wright in Ipswich on 01473 232700.

This four-bedroom detached house in Colchester is available for £325,000. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS This four-bedroom detached house in Colchester is available for £325,000. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS

If you are househunting in Colchester, a four-bedroom detached house in Tranter Drive, in a popular area in the north of the town, could be yours for £325,000. It is well located for access to the A12 and Colchester North station, and is also near to a business park with a good range of shops and restaurants.

An interior view of the house in Tranter Drive, Colchester, available for £325,000. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS An interior view of the house in Tranter Drive, Colchester, available for £325,000. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS

The property is split over three floors, and has four spacious bedrooms, with an en-suite shower room to the master bedroom, as well as a main family bathroom. There is also a lounge and kitchen-diner. Outside, the garden is mostly laid to lawn and there are two parking spaces. For more details, call Palmer & Partners in Colchester on 01206 572233.

This house in Fakenham Magna, West Suffolk, is available for £325,000. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN This house in Fakenham Magna, West Suffolk, is available for £325,000. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN

With traditional appeal and a rural setting, a flint cottage in the village of Fakenham Magna near Bury St Edmunds is available for £325,000. The property has been extended and offers panoramic views across open countryside. The accommodation includes a snug and utility room as well as a lounge, kitchen and entrance porch.

The lounge of the cottage in Fakenham Magna. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN The lounge of the cottage in Fakenham Magna. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN

There are also two bathrooms and three bedrooms. At the front of the property there is off-road parking for multiple vehicles, and there are also two sheds. For more details, call William H Brown in Bury St Edmunds on 01284 762131.

This five-bedroom home in South Hill, Felixstowe, is available for £300,000. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES This five-bedroom home in South Hill, Felixstowe, is available for £300,000. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Looking for a home with lots of space? A five-bedroom home in South Hill, Felixstowe, could be the answer. It offers sea views, has original features, and is in easy reach of the town centre and seafront. The house has undergone extensive improvement works including installation of a new boiler and central heating system.

The sitting room in the property at South Hill, Felixstowe. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES The sitting room in the property at South Hill, Felixstowe. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

The accommodation includes a sitting room and dining room, both with feature open fireplaces, a kitchen-breakfast room and entrance hall. There is also a shower room and bathroom. Outside, the property has a cliff terrace garden including a decked area. For more details, call Nicholas Estates in Felixstowe on 01394 282828.