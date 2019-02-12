From a bungalow to a penthouse, what homes will £300,000 buy you in Suffolk or north Essex?
PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 February 2019
William H Brown
What kind of property will around £300,000 buy you in East Anglia? What about a bungalow in Bury St Edmunds, an apartment in Ipswich or a penthouse in Colchester?
A bungalow in Hollow Road, Bury St Edmunds, has gone on the market inviting offers in excess of £300,000. It is close to the town centre, in a non-estate position, and has a large plot, with a large garden and plenty of off-road parking, as well as a workshop, summerhouse and shed.
The accommodation includes a lounge, dining area, kitchen area, utility area, and conservatory with double-glazed French doors. It also has three bedrooms, a family bathroom and a cloakroom. For more information, contact William H Brown in Bury St Edmunds on 01284 762131.
On the east side of Ipswich, a three-bedroom duplex apartment in a Grade II listed building in Woodbridge Road, is available for guide price of £275,000. The building was renovated into six separate apartments by the Ipswich Preservation Society in 1985,and has many period features including 9ft ceilings, archways and sliding sash windows. It also has a private courtyard garden and allocated parking.
The accommodation includes a reception hall, kitchen-breakfast room and sitting room with a sash bay window overlooking the front garden. There are two double bedrooms, one of which has also has a bay window, and a single bedroom. As well as the main bathroom, the master bedroom has an en-suite shower room. For information, contact Fenn Wright in Ipswich on 01473 232700.
You could also choose apartment living in Colchester, where an elegant two-bedroom penthouse in the Station Square develoopment is available with a guide price of £325,000. This is one of 10 rooftop apartments, and has a light feel with breathtaking views.
The accommodation includes a large kitchen/living room area and balcony. There is also a bathroom and the master bedroom is en-suite. There is a secure entrance and it is close to the North Station, with parking available by negotiation. For more details, contact Palmer & Partners in Colchester on 01206 572233.
If you fancy living in the Old Felixstowe area, a three-bedroom house in Looe Road has no onward chain, and is on the market for £275,000. Downstairs, there is an entrance hall. lounge, kitchen and dining areas. The upstairs accommodation includes three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a paved patio area. There is also a garage and off-road parking. To find out more, contact Nicholas Estates in Felixstowe on 01394 282828.
If you are looking for a modern home in a village just outside Ipswich, this house in School Hill, Nacton, could fit the bill, with a guide price of £300,000. The three-bedroom terrace was built in 2006, and has a well-fitted open-plan kitchen-diner, including solid wood work surfaces,with French doors to the rear garden. There is also a sitting room and downstairs cloakroom. The master bedroom has an en-suite shower and there is also a family bathroom.
Outside, the front and rear gardens are largely laid to lawn, and there is also a patio at the rear and a garden shed. There are two allocated parking spaces at the front of the house. For more details, contact Fenn Wright in Ipswich on 01473 232700.
If you are househunting in Colchester, a four-bedroom detached house in Tranter Drive, in a popular area in the north of the town, could be yours for £325,000. It is well located for access to the A12 and Colchester North station, and is also near to a business park with a good range of shops and restaurants.
The property is split over three floors, and has four spacious bedrooms, with an en-suite shower room to the master bedroom, as well as a main family bathroom. There is also a lounge and kitchen-diner. Outside, the garden is mostly laid to lawn and there are two parking spaces. For more details, call Palmer & Partners in Colchester on 01206 572233.
With traditional appeal and a rural setting, a flint cottage in the village of Fakenham Magna near Bury St Edmunds is available for £325,000. The property has been extended and offers panoramic views across open countryside. The accommodation includes a snug and utility room as well as a lounge, kitchen and entrance porch.
There are also two bathrooms and three bedrooms. At the front of the property there is off-road parking for multiple vehicles, and there are also two sheds. For more details, call William H Brown in Bury St Edmunds on 01284 762131.
Looking for a home with lots of space? A five-bedroom home in South Hill, Felixstowe, could be the answer. It offers sea views, has original features, and is in easy reach of the town centre and seafront. The house has undergone extensive improvement works including installation of a new boiler and central heating system.
The accommodation includes a sitting room and dining room, both with feature open fireplaces, a kitchen-breakfast room and entrance hall. There is also a shower room and bathroom. Outside, the property has a cliff terrace garden including a decked area. For more details, call Nicholas Estates in Felixstowe on 01394 282828.