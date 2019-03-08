Your chance to live in one of the most desirable spots in Felixstowe

This newly-built cliff-top home offering panoramic views of Felixstowe and al fresco dining could be yours for a cool £1.3m.

Seascape, which has recently been completed, is a contemporary four-bedroom home, built to a high specification, and just a short distance from Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club and Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club.

Seascape sits back from Cliff Road, with off road parking and offers a landscaped 85ft rear garden, accessed by a double set of bi-fold doors.

The doors open out onto an Indian sandstone al fresco dining area, perfect for those balmy summer days.

Inside there is a Moroccan-tiled entrance hall with a striking hand-crafted staircase and a lift to all floors too - meaning the house could be future proof for its potential new owner.

There is a light-filled open plan kitchen/family room and a first-floor sitting room with sea views.

There are balconies, constructed of glass with a brushed steel surround and timber deck flooring, from both the first and second floors which afford residents panoramic views out to sea and along the bay.

Max Turner, of agents Savills, offered a tour and said: “This is an exceptional contemporary home. It is light and airy inside, with lots of big windows.”

This home has all the latest technology, and has underfloor heating to all three floors, via a wet system.

There are heated towel rails in bathrooms and many of the windows have integrated blinds.

To the front of the house, on the second floor, is the master bedroom which has a vaulted ceiling, a large window overlooking the sea, a dressing room and en suite.

There is an additional bedroom on this floor plus two on the floor below.

The front garden includes planted flower beds, with a blocked paved parking area and an integral garage.

From here there are footpaths down the cliff to the promenade and beach huts.

The house comes with a £1.3m price tag and neighbours an almost identical property built at the same time.