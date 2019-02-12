How to let out your property in the Woodbridge area

The IP Twelve office in Woodbridge Archant

Jamie Curran, director of IP Twelve Lettings and Property Management, shares his advice on how to let out your property in Woodbridge and the surrounding area

Jamie Curran, director of IP Twelve Jamie Curran, director of IP Twelve

What is the first step in letting my home in the Woodbridge area?

The first thing to do is contact a lettings agent. We are the only agent in Woodbridge focused solely on lettings.

You can walk in, call us or send us an email if you would like to let out your home.

We offer a rapport-based approach and are transparent about our fees, which we are honest about from the outset.

How much can I let my home for?

We view your property before giving any indication of price. There could be a row of five houses which all look the same from the outside, but every one could have a different bespoke rental figure.

How much will fees cost?

If you are happy to let your property with us we again go over the fees, which depend on which package you choose.

The introduction service, which costs £450, includes property marketing, assisted viewings, initial administration including tenancy agreements, tenant referencing including Right to Rent Approval, getting the deposit and rent in advance and deposit protection held in accordance with the Deposit Protection Service (DPS).

The fully managed service costs £250 plus 8% per month commission and includes property visits and inspections, looking after your property, maintenance and repairs, tenancy renewals, rental increase and negotiation and deposit reconciliation.

Where can I get buy to let advice?

We deal with a lot of novice as well as experienced landlords. After working in lettings in the Woodbridge and Ipswich area for nine years, and having run IP Twelve for three, I can provide advice on buy to let properties and where is the best place to buy.

A lot of people think it’s a case of the bigger property the better, whereas actually it’s the right type of property in the right area.

Do you deal with areas outside Woodbridge?

As our name suggests, our main focal point is the IP12 area, which includes Woodbridge and the surrounding villages, but we also cover nearby Kesgrave (IP5), Grundisburgh (IP13) and Saxmundham (IP13), and have also helped landlords to let homes in Ipswich and Felixstowe.

Why should I choose IP Twelve?

We feel that we offer a transparent rapport-based approach and we are currently number one for new listings and let agreed properties in Woodbridge according to Rightmove (February 2019).

IP Twelve is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturday between 9am and 12.30pm.