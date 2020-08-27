Gallery

Look inside this stunning £1.75m modern barn conversion - including two silos

Woodland Barn in Bildeston is on the market with Fine & Country for £1,750,000 Picture: DAVID MORTIMER DAVID MORTIMER

This stunning and unique Suffolk five-bedroom home could be yours for £1.75million.

Beams and large windows are among the striking features of Woodland Barn Picture: DAVID MORTIMER Beams and large windows are among the striking features of Woodland Barn Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Woodland Barn in Bildeston, a bespoke modern barn conversion including two converted silos, stands in elegant gardens on a plot of over one-and-a-half acres.

Woodland Barn in Bildeston has a very spacious interior Picture: DAVID MORTIMER Woodland Barn in Bildeston has a very spacious interior Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

It is close to the historic St Mary Magdalene Church, down a private lane and surrounded by rolling countryside.

One of the spacious bedrooms at Woodland Barn in Bildeston Picture: DAVID MORTIMER One of the spacious bedrooms at Woodland Barn in Bildeston Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

The home offers flexible living space stretching over three floors and has many unusual features, including a gym area in the converted silos.

An interior view of Woodland Barn in Bildeston, on the market with Fine & Country for £1,750,000 Picture: DAVID MORTIMER An interior view of Woodland Barn in Bildeston, on the market with Fine & Country for £1,750,000 Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

The barn was one of four which a builder bought to develop. As there was little left of the original barn building, just the steel frame was kept and it is otherwise a new build, completed around August 2018.

Woodland Barn in Bildeston has its own gym area Picture: DAVID MORTIMER Woodland Barn in Bildeston has its own gym area Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

The property owner said the aim was “to provide a comfortable, spacious home bringing together some traditional barn features with a more modern twist.”

The large kitchen area/family room at Woodland Barn in Bildeston Picture: DAVID MORTIMER The large kitchen area/family room at Woodland Barn in Bildeston Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

The spacious accommodation covers 6,000 sq ft. It includes a reception area leading into a kitchen/family room, a dining area and hallway, and a sitting room with oak beams and a vaulted ceiling which is about 20ft high.

An interior at Woodland Barn in Bildeston Picture: DAVID MORTIMER An interior at Woodland Barn in Bildeston Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Both the sitting room and the study/snug have bi-fold doors to the garden. The home’s many other features include a shower room, pantry, utility and boot room.

The dining area at Woodland Barn in Bildeston Picture: DAVID MORTIMER The dining area at Woodland Barn in Bildeston Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Upstairs, there is a large galleried landing overlooking the sitting room , with two electrically operated skylights. The master bedroom has large floor-to-ceiling windows and an en-suite bathroom. There are also three other bedrooms in the main building and an additional Jack and Jill bathroom.

There is a large shingled area outside Woodland Barn in Bildeston Picture: DAVID MORTIMER There is a large shingled area outside Woodland Barn in Bildeston Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

A landing leads to the silo accommodation, which includes a gym area with reinforced floors and a nut-and-bolt staircase leading to a circular bedroom and bathroom.

Next to the gym is a sitting area, with a spiral staircase down to a kitchen/dining area and shower room.

The gardens back on to woodland and are mainly laid to lawn with a breeze house, large shed and wooden greenhouse in the grounds.

The property also has a double garage, complete with a rapid charging point for an electric or plug-in hybrid car, and a shingled area with enough parking space for many cars.

For more information, contact Fine & Country in Woodbridge on 01394 446007.