Property of the Week - Stunning modern village home with a hot tub area could be yours for £895,000

Church View Lodge at Bromeswell is on the market for £895,000

This individual modern detached house near Woodbridge, with a sheltered hot tub area and sun trap terrace, has a guide price of £895,000.

A bird's-eye view of Church View Lodge's idyllic setting, next to the parish church

Church View Lodge in Bromeswell was constructed in 2007 and offers a versatile layout with 2,194 sq ft of living space. It is on the market with Jackson-Stops.

The light and airy living room at Church View Lodge

The home is set in a sheltered and quiet village location, close to the parish church, St Edmund's. It has a private drive with five-bar gates, and gardens which border the churchyard and back on to the woodlands of Bromeswell Common.

Part of the gardens with their mature trees

Downstairs, there is an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, including bespoke fully-fitted units and granite work surfaces.

A bedroom at Church View Lodge in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge

The light and airy accommodation also includes a reception hall and elegant drawing room, as well as a utility room and cloakroom.

The bespoke fitted kitchen at Church View Lodge

One of the most striking features is a central dining/living room, with a wing set off it including three ground-floor bedrooms together with an en-suite shower room and family bathroom.

The gardens at Church View Lodge

Set above the drawing room is the master bedroom, which has a stunning vaulted ceiling and is complete with a luxury en-suite bathroom.

The dining room at Church View Lodge

The house's features include tiled flooring, oak doors and inset halogen ceiling lights.

One of the bedrooms at Church View Lodge in Bromeswell

It also has a wooden studio annexe which would be suitable for a range of uses, including as a home office, playroom or guest accommodation. It is next to a double garage.

A bedroom at Church View Lodge, Bromeswell

Church View Lodge is set in a plot of about one acre, and has secluded gardens mainly laid to lawn, with mature oaks and other trees and herbaceous borders. At the rear of the house there is space to relax, with a sun trap terrace leading to a sunken hot tub area, while above there is a raised alfresco dining deck.

Another unusual feature is a boules piste... so you could enjoy the French game, which is similar to bowls.

There is also plenty of parking, including a wide shingle parking and turning sweep at the front of the house and a parking courtyard to the rear.

For more information, contact Jackson-Stops' Ipswich office on 01473 218218.