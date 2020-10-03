The 7 most expensive homes for sale in Suffolk on Zoopla

Clockwise from top left: Harleston Hall, High Hall swimming pool in Nettleshead. Little Haugh Hall, and High Hall. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/STRUTT & PARKER Chris Rawlings/Strutt & Parker

From a manor house with its own airfield to an Elizabethan country home with a swimming pool and wine room – here are the most expensive Suffolk properties on Zoopla.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Little Haugh Hall in Norton near Bury St Edmunds is for sale with Strutt & Parker. Picture: STRUTT & PARKER/CHRIS RAWLINGS Little Haugh Hall in Norton near Bury St Edmunds is for sale with Strutt & Parker. Picture: STRUTT & PARKER/CHRIS RAWLINGS

These Suffolk homes wouldn’t look out of place in a television period drama, with huge gravel driveways, electric iron gates, swimming pools and acres of grassland.

So if you are looking for your dream home – and have more than £2 million to spend – then there is plenty on offer here in Suffolk.

Here are the seven most expensive properties listed on Zoopla at the moment:

Little Haugh Hall in Norton near Bury St Edmunds is for sale with Strutt & Parker. Picture: STRUTT & PARKER/CHRIS RAWLINGS Little Haugh Hall in Norton near Bury St Edmunds is for sale with Strutt & Parker. Picture: STRUTT & PARKER/CHRIS RAWLINGS

1. Manor house with private airfield, Norton – £6.35 million

Topping the list is Little Haugh Hall – a Grade II listed, late Georgian manor house which is set at the centre of nearly 160 acres of farmland, woodland and parkland.

Giles Allen, the agent leading the sale at Strutt & Parker, described the property as “one of the best houses in Suffolk”.

In the grounds is a private airstrip with two hangars and a folly.

Inside there are seven bedrooms and four bathrooms and adjoining the house is the self-contained ‘Cottage Wing’.

Slightly further from the house is a three bedroom cottage located at the head of the driveway.

There are also stables which have been converted to hold private or corporate events, while a traditional flint barn has planning consent for two residential suites.

MORE: See inside Manor house with private airfield for sale

Three-bed detached house with ring-fenced block of arable land, Bardwell – £3.72 million. Picture: BIDWELLS Three-bed detached house with ring-fenced block of arable land, Bardwell – £3.72 million. Picture: BIDWELLS

2. Three-bed detached house with ring-fenced block of arable land, Bardwell – £3.72 million

The second most expensive property on Zoopla is a three-bedroom farmhouse in Bardwell.

It comes with a ring-fenced block of arable land with the opportunity for poultry investment, traditional former stock buildings and a modern straw barn, totalling more than 353 acres.

The farmhouse boasts a sitting room, play room, kitchen/diner and utility room on the ground floor and three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor.

The property is for sale with Bidwells as a whole or in three lots.

Find out more about the property here.

Six-bed period farmhouse on banks of River Deben, Sutton – £2.92 million. Picture: BIDWELLS Six-bed period farmhouse on banks of River Deben, Sutton – £2.92 million. Picture: BIDWELLS

3. Six-bed period farmhouse on banks of River Deben, Sutton – £2.92 million

This farmhouse with stunning views across the River Deben is on the market for just under £3 million.

The property has three lots – a six-bedroom period farmhouse, a Suffolk barn with planning permission to be converted into two dwellings and farm buildings centrally placed in farmland and woodland. All together it comprises of more than 50 acres.

The Ferry Farmhouse is a Grade II Listed building which was extensively renovated in 2014/15. It extends to 4,739sq ft with a large open plan kitchen/dining room, offering extensive views of the River Deben.

It also has two further reception rooms, six bedrooms, three bathrooms, outbuildings, gardens and farmland.

For more details about the three lots, see here.

11-bed detached house with tennis court and swimming pool, Framlingham – £2.9 million. Picture: KNIGHT FRANK 11-bed detached house with tennis court and swimming pool, Framlingham – £2.9 million. Picture: KNIGHT FRANK

4. 11-bed detached house with tennis court and swimming pool, Framlingham – £2.9 million

Broadwater House, which is situated just one mile outside the market town of Framlingham, is believed to date from the 17th century with much of the structure thought to date from the early 18th century.

It offers fine views overlooking its grounds, the River Ore and the surrounding undulating countryside.

It boasts a tennis court, outdoor heated swimming pool, a coach house, an equestrian complex, a gym and a number of outbuildings.

Tucked away towards the northern boundary is the equestrian complex – which comprises of six stables, a tack room feed store and an outdoor manège.

On the way up to the stables there is also a hay barn and a tractor store.

Next to the outdoor swimming pool there is a timber chalet with a kitchen which is currently used as an party room and pool room.

For more details about the property, which is being listed by Knight Frank, see here.

Eight-bed detached house with wine room and swimming pool, Nettlestead, Ipswich – £2.5 million. Picture: STRUTT & PARKER Eight-bed detached house with wine room and swimming pool, Nettlestead, Ipswich – £2.5 million. Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

5. Eight-bed detached house with wine room and swimming pool, Nettlestead, Ipswich – £2.5 million

High Hall is an extraordinary Grade II listed Elizabethan country home positioned discreetly on the edge of Nettlestead village, to the north west of Ipswich.

It is believed to have once formed part of the Wentworth’s estate and was probably used as a hunting lodge because of its fine vantage points overlooking the surrounding countryside.

It has eight bedrooms – with the principal bedroom having his and hers bathroom ensuites – three family bathrooms and two shower rooms, a pool house/party barn with a heated outdoor swimming pool, a wine room, a tennis court and a paddocks.

High Hall sits within eight acres of gardens and grounds and is within a 30 minute drive of five prestigious private schools.

One of its best features is the wine room with glass sliding door access from the kitchen and a further secret door into the panelled drawing room.

For more details see here.

The Manor House, Bury St Edmunds, is up for sale for £2.5 million. Picture: SAVILLS The Manor House, Bury St Edmunds, is up for sale for £2.5 million. Picture: SAVILLS

6. Six-bed townhouse with private gardens, Bury St Edmunds – £2.5 million

Described by Simon Jenkins in his book ‘England’s Thousand Best Houses’ as a “handsome early Georgian Mansion”, The Manor House is probably one of the finest historic townhouses in East Anglia.

It is up for sale with Savills for £2.5 million and is understood to date from around 1735.

The Manor House contains some spectacular interiors and was returned to use as a private house in 2006 after a multi-million pound renovation which took place back in the 1990s, when the building was used as a museum.

The house has been occupied as Judge’s Lodgings, a prep-school and in recent times the Bury St Edmunds Museum.

The townhouse boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Outside, the gardens have been beautifully laid out with formal beds, topiaried box hedging and obelisks. Wide shingle paths cross centrally with lawned areas and a deep paved terrace along the rear elevation of the house.

For more information see here.

7. A moated 16th-century family home with heated pool, Harleston – £2.35 million

Harleston Hall, which is currently on the market with Savills, boasts a gravel driveway leading to the striking Grade II listed property. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS Harleston Hall, which is currently on the market with Savills, boasts a gravel driveway leading to the striking Grade II listed property. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS

Harleston Hall, which is currently on the market with Savills, boasts a gravel driveway leading to the striking Grade II listed property.

This historic home in the village of Harleston, near Stowmarket, also boasts mod cons including a modern kitchen and an impressive heated indoor swimming pool following major extension and remodelling work which took place in the 1800s.

Inside the property today, there is plenty of living space which retains original features such as exposed beams and open fireplaces.

It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms – making it a perfect family home.

MORE: See inside moated Harleston Hall with heated indoor pool