See inside this £3.5m home for sale for the first time in a ‘secret valley’ near Woodbridge

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Archant

The property, which has a ‘leisure wing’ featuring a jacuzzi, endless pool and home gym, has come up for sale just two miles from Woodbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Selling agents Jackson-Stops describe Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham, near Woodbridge, as a “handsome and lavishly appointed New England-style residence in a secluded secret valley” – and it’s easy to see why.

Nestled in private grounds amidst the woodland of the Fynn river valley, the property, with its part-brick, part-panelled exterior, really does mimic the scale and style of those homes so beloved across the pond.

Some parts of the property date back to 1830 and, over the years, the original late Regency cottage has been beautifully restored and substantially extended. It is now for sale for the first time on the open market, priced at £3,500,000, and combines far-reaching grounds with luxury living space.

Accommodation extends to approximately 5,689 sq ft and includes a central reception hall, sitting room, dining room and fully fitted kitchen with quartz work surfaces on the ground floor. There is also a study with a vaulted ceiling, a butler’s kitchen and an elegant drawing/dining room featuring full-height sash windows.

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

The ground floor also features a wealth of leisure facilities, including a jacuzzi, endless pool and studio/home gym. There is also a separate changing room with a shower room, and an external door that leads outside and into the gardens.

The master suite is found on the first floor and includes a vaulted bedroom, twin dressing rooms and a luxury bathroom. There are also three further bedrooms, each with en suite bath or shower rooms.

The unique position of the property means that all rooms in the house enjoy stunning views over the gardens and grounds – many are, in fact, double and triple-aspect, with wide French doors opening out on to the surrounding terraces.

In total, the grounds extend to approximately 6.5 acres, with a ‘Monet’ pond, well-maintained lawns and a Georgian-style summer house. There is also a meadow, extending to around two acres.

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court also comes for sale with a separate, newly-constructed coach house. This not only provides garaging but could also be used as a guest/staff annexe or a home office, and features a spacious first-floor room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and an open-plan living area on the ground floor.

For more information, contact Jackson-Stops on 01473 218218.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court, Old Martlesham near Woodbridge

Price: £3,500,000

Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218, www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops

You may also want to watch:

Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops Mulberry Court in Old Martlesham near Woodbridge is for sale for �3.5m. Picture: Jackson-Stops