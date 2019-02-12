Get inspired by Suffolk’s open gardens

Blakenham Woodland Garden Picture: Graeme Crissell/Citizenside.com (c) copyright citizenside.com

Gardens across the county will open on Sundays this spring, giving you the chance to get inspiration for your own outside space.

Each year, stunning gardens, many of which are closed to members of the public for the rest of the year, open for charity as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

As well as giving people the chance to enjoy their havens, by opening on these special event days the gardens are supporting the scheme which raises money for nursing and caring charities. In fact, it has raised £55 million for good causes since 1927.

Gardens open between February and October and, this spring, you can explore the gardens and enjoy tea and home-made cakes afterwards. And, if you’ve picked up some ideas for your own garden, buy some plants at some of them too.

Blakenham Woodland Garden

There will be bluebells and daffodils for as far as the eye can see at Blakenham Woodland Garden when it opens for the NGS on April 28 from 10am to 4pm.

At the garden, in Little Blakenham, just four miles from Ipswich, you can’t miss the many camellias and magnolias in full bloom.

You can also find rare trees and shrubs, Chinese rocks and landscape sculpture in the six-acre garden.

Admission costs £4 for adults and £2 for children. Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available to buy on the day, and there will also be a plant sale.

The garden also opens to the public from March 1 to July 31.

Great Thurlow Hall

There are 13 acres of gardens to explore at Great Thurlow Hall, near Haverhill.

The gardens, which are open on April 7 and June 2, from 2pm to 5pm, are set around a section of the River Stour.

In spring, the banks of the river are adorned with displays of daffodils and narcissi as well as blossoming trees.

Later in the season, herbaceous and shrub borders, and a rose garden, come to life.

There’s also a large walled kitchen garden and an arboretum to explore.

Admission will cost £5 for adults or free for children.

Tea and home made cakes will be available to buy at All Saints Church in Great Thurlow, with the proceeds from the sale of refreshments going to the church.

Here’s where else you can support the NGS in Suffolk this spring:

March 17

Woodwards, Coddenham, 10.30am to 5pm. Also open on Sunday, April 21 and Sunday, May 12 and further dates in the summer. Entry £3.50, children free.

April 7

The Place for Plants, East Bergholt, 2pm to 5pm. Entry £7, children free. Open for the NGS on Sunday, April 21, too.

April 28

Cattishall Farmhouse, Great Barton, 1pm to 5pm. Entry £4, children free.

May 5

Mulberry House, Westleton, 12noon to 4.30pm. Admission £4, children free.

Rosedale, Bures, 12noon to 5pm. Entry £3, children free.

Trinity House, Beyton, 12noon to 5pm. Entry £3.50, children free.

May 12

Drinkstone Park, Bury St Edmunds, 1pm to 5.30pm. Entry £4.50, children free. Also open for the NGS on June 9. Visits by arrangement are available from May to July.

Street Farm, Freckenham, 11am to 5pm. Entry £4, children free.

May 19

Bridges, Woolpit, 11am to 5pm. Admission £5, children free. Also open on September 1 for the NGS.

Cumberland House, Woodbridge, 11am to 4pm. Entry £4, children free.

Fullers Mill Garden, West Stow, 11am to 5pm. Admission £4.50, children free. Open for the NGS on October 6, too.

The Priory, Stoke by Nayland, 2pm to 5pm. Entry £5, children free.

May 26

Appleacre, Cratfield, 11am to 5pm. Entry £3.50, children free.

Freston House, Freston, 12noon to 5pm. Admission £5, children free.

Holm House, Drinkstone, 11am to 5pm. Admission £5, children free.