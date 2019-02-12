Developers proposing 30 new homes for Melton’s Woods Lane

Pelham Structures have already held one consultation day at the Burness Parish Rooms Picture: KATY SANDALLS Archant

A new development of self-build and custom homes is being proposed for a site in Melton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Developers Pelham Structures, are preparing a planning application for the construction of 30 homes on the site which sits to the north of Woods Lane.

The developers already manage a number of different sites in Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Essex which specialise in custom build homes.

The proposed site lies next to the Longwood Fields development that was devised by Bloor Homes.

As well as the properties, Pelham Structures are proposing a car park and an open space on the site with a pond towards the back of the development.

Nine of Pelham Structure’s 30 proposed homes are designated as discounted market sales housing.

This means that the homes will be sold at a discount of at least 20% below the local market value.

The government’s National Housing Framework Policy suggests that eligibility for such homes is “determined with regard to local incomes and local house prices”.

As well as being affordable for the property’s first buyer discounter market sales housing properties have to have provisions in place to make sure the housing remains at a discounted price for future purchasers.

Developments on Woods Lane have caused controversy in the past.

At the end of 2017 and start of 2018 the road was closed for number of weeks as Bloor Homes carried out work construction work for the 180-home Longwoods Fields development. The closures led to longer journey times.

Pelham Structures have indicated in their plans that they would be looking at traffic calming measure and improved highways safety.

Chris and Neil Palmer, who live opposite the proposed development, said they were concerned about further building work at Woods Lane.

“They are digging up the countryside,” said the pair. “There won’t be any left before long.”

Pelham Structures said that they would be taking into consideration suggestions made by members of the public during its consultation and said that they had already had interest in the buildings at the first consultation meeting.

It added that its next step would be to meet with Melton Parish Council before going to Suffolk Coastal District Council.

Residents wishing to comment on the plans can attend a public consultation that the developers have arranged which is taking place today (Saturday, February 23) at the Burness Parish Rooms until 12.30pm.