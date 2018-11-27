Logo
A gorgeous listed thatched cottage could be yours for £675,000

PUBLISHED: 09:30 27 November 2018

The Street, Raydon Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Archant

Take a look at the stunning three-bedroom home which is set on grounds of half an acre.

The period cottage, which is named Ruggs Hall, is located in Raydon.

The building has original parts dating from the 16th century alongside exposed beams.

The residence has an entrance porch, sitting room, dining hall, kitchen, breakfast room, utility room, shower room, family room, shower room, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

The kitchen is hand-crafted with painted wood units, extensive granite work surfaces, butler sink, dresser style unit with glass-fronted display cabinets and integrated dishwasher.

The family room has a window to the rear and bi-folding doors to the rear garden leading onto the patio. The rear hall has a built-in double cupboard, door to the side and adjacent is the cloaks/shower room.

Taking a look upstairs the master bedroom enjoys views across the rear garden and has a range of built-in wardrobes.

There are two further good sized bedrooms, all of which have many beams and a good sized family bathroom.

The front garden has a gravelled driveway with brick pillars and a five-bar electric gate which leads to parking and turning space for vehicles. There is also a garage with electric up/over door.

The back garden is made up of shrub borders, lawns, a large paved patio, a vegetable garden, a summer house and two garden sheds.

