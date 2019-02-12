Logo

See inside this £2.3m dream home with a tennis court and swimming pool

PUBLISHED: 15:12 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 06 March 2019

Take a look at this £2.3m six bedroom home in Rougham. Picture: JACKSON STOPS

Jackson Stops

A west Suffolk property which is set on more than seven acres of land and features two additional homes on site has gone on the market.

The Battlies, is located in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds, and is currently for sale for £2,300,000.

The divine country house is classed as a mini estate as it has a family home, a coach house and a staff flat on its grounds.

The property is simply breathtaking and one many of us would day dream about owning.

It features an outdoor heated swimming pool, an all-weather tennis court and a double garage.

This wonderful family home dates back to the 16th century with 18th, 19th and 20th century additions.

It is a grade II listed building with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a cellar.

On the first floor you can find a generous-sized office space placed next to a utility room and staircase. As you pass those rooms you find yourself in the playroom which leads to the breakfast room. The kitchen/breakfast room has a charming heavy timber beamed ceiling and an open fireplace contrasting well with the modern base and eye-level units and appliances. The floor is then completed with the dining room, sitting room and drawing room.

Upstairs you will find the master bedroom as well as five other bedrooms, all of which are decorated with calming light tones, as well as a study and two bathrooms.

The Staff Flat

Located to the rear of the property is the staff flat which benefits from separate access from the back drive and with a ground floor entrance/boot room on the ground floor.

It has a connecting door to the main house and stairs up to the first floor accommodation.

This in brief comprises a sitting room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The flat benefits from its own private central heating system and boiler.

The Coach House

The side of the coach house leads into the former ‘Coach Mans Rest’ which retains several original character features and makes an interesting and useful reception hall.

This property makes a superb guest house with stairs which lead up to a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining room which looks out on the picturesque Rougham estate.

It is a very stylish studio with an en-suite shower room.

Outside

As you approach the property you are met with electric gates which gives access to the sweeping drive that splits leading to the front of the house on one side and the rear of the house and garage on the other.

It is a very private property with well-established mature gardens and grounds that with a superb selection of mature specimen trees in the property’s woodland belt.

